Fox News host Tucker Carlson says the ongoing “chaos” surrounding Congressional Republicans’ attempt to elect a Speaker of the House of Representatives is “refreshing.”

House Republicans repeatedly failed Tuesday to elect Representative Kevin McCarthy to become the leader of the chamber, creating a division within the party that remains unresolved heading into Wednesday, when voting resumes.

On his Tuesday night show, Carlson celebrated McCarthy’s ongoing battle with members of his own party, which has included three failed ballots so far and 20 members of his caucus turning against him.

He advised McCarthy to get serious about releasing information to the public on Jan. 6 and investigating the FBI for corruption if he wants to earn the speakership.

“The fact that this race has not yet been settled has been described by many, especially online, as ‘shameful’,” said Carlson.

“It’s embarrassing if you prefer the Soviet-style consensus of the Democratic Party’s internal elections, where voting is just a formality and all the really big decisions — the meaningful ones — are made years in advance by donors,” he said.

Carlson argued that Republican infighting in selecting their leader was a sign of democracy, unlike the Democrats, who end up behind a pre-selected candidate time and time again.

“But if you prefer democracy to oligarchy. If you prefer real debates about things that really matter. It’s quite refreshing to see it. Yes, it’s a bit chaotic, but this is what it’s supposed to be,” he said.

He further denounced McCarthy as a gifted politician, but an opportunistic man with little ideological loyalty.

McCarthy isn’t particularly conservative. In fact, he is ideologically agnostic. He is flexible. His real base is the lobbying community in Washington. So if you have sincere political beliefs, it’s irritating to see,” he said.

On the other hand, to be fair, this is politics and McCarthy has strengths. It’s not easy being the speaker when the House is so closely divided.

And in some ways, Kevin McCarthy is perfectly suited for that. He is skilled in politics. No small matter,’ he added.

Because the group of 20 Republicans who have so far denied McCarthy the speakership have yet to propose another candidate to lead the House, any way forward is uncertain.

So, Tucker said, there are still steps McCarthy can take to try and secure the top job he’s chasing.

Carlson said McCarthy must immediately commit to releasing all documents and videos related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and subsequent congressional actions.

He stressed that the information should not be funneled through a congressional committee or released piecemeal, but dumped into the public eye about the doppelgänger.

And added that McCarthy should pledge to appoint Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie — a staunch libertarian — to head a new Frank Church commission to investigate FBI corruption.

Frank Church was a Democratic senator from Idaho who served for decades over the past century.

In 1975, Church was stunned by what the commission that bore his name discovered about the massive surveillance state run by the National Security Agency, an agency most Americans at the time didn’t know existed.

Of the agency’s ability to spy on ordinary Americans, he said, “That ability can be transferred to the American people at any time, and no American would have any privacy left, so great is the ability to monitor everything: phone calls.” , telegrams, it doesn’t matter. There would be no place to hide,’ he said.