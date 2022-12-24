If you no longer pray, spare a thought today for persecuted Christians

Yet in recent years in Australia it has somehow become socially acceptable to ridicule people for professing a Christian faith, even though it would be considered unacceptable to ridicule other religions, for example Islam. Our largest religious group, Catholicism – practiced by one in five Australians – has been a particular target. Unfortunately, much of this anti-Christian – and particularly anti-Catholic – bigotry has been encouraged by the national broadcaster, both in its satirical programming and in its ‘investigative journalism’. Loading While a sane democracy like Australia can usually absorb the tasteless mockery of religious faith without doing too much damage to the social fabric, the experience in many other countries is very different. Religious intolerance leads to religious persecution, identified by the UN as one of the world’s most important human rights challenges. In 2018, the American think tank the Pew research center published a report showing that Christians were the target of religious persecution in one form or another in 144 countries. “Christians have been harassed in more countries than any other religious group,” it concluded, most severely in the Middle East and North Africa. That harassment came from three main sources: from social groups, especially from other religions; in some countries by government policies that discriminated against and marginalized Christians; and, on the violent side of the spectrum, of radical Islamist terrorism targeting Christian churches and communities. Persecution and harassment of Christians in the Middle East and North Africa has caused the percentage of Christians to drop from about 20 percent in the middle of the last century to just 4 percent (and still falling).

A major Christian church that has suffered repeated harassment, including the bombing of its churches and the murder of hundreds of clergy and parishioners in recent years, is the Coptic Church of Egypt. Christians have fallen victim to the surge of religious fundamentalism in Turkey under the presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But the problem is widespread across the region, leading to what some have described as the dechristianization of the Middle East. Unsurprisingly, the only country in the Middle East where Christians are still safe is Israel, the only liberal democracy in the region. Loading In response to the Pew report and other studies, the British Foreign Office said that “Christians are by far the most persecuted religion today”. In 2018, then British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced that he would make protecting Christians in the Middle East a priority in British foreign policy. The State Department ordered a review of the conditions faced by Christians in the Middle East. It reported that persecution was “pervasive, sometimes tantamount to genocide”. While the problem was seen around the world, it was most acute in the Middle East. Wisely – and rather courageously – Hunt nailed Western self-awareness, which has led to the issue being so often ignored by the predominantly Christian nations themselves: “I think we shy away from talking about Christian persecution because we are a Christian country and we have a colonial past, so there is sometimes some nervousness there. But we must recognize – and this is what the report points out very clearly – that Christians are the most persecuted religious group.” As we enjoy some lazy days of post-Christmas relaxation this coming week, let’s spare a thought – and, if you’re religious by nature, say a prayer – for the persecuted Christians of what was once called the Holy Land.