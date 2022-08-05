‘If you love me, you’ll buy me one!’ Love Island’s Faye Winter teases engagement to Teddy Soares

Love Island’s Faye Winter teased a potential engagement to Teddy Soares when she tried on huge sparkly rings at a Tiffany event on Friday.

The former real estate agent, 27, jokingly put pressure on her beau, 26, when she told him, ‘If you love me, buy me one!’

At the Tiffany and Co. exhibit, Faye — who just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the hunk — shared some behind-the-scenes clips.

In the video, she said, “So today we came to the Tiffany and Co. exhibition courtesy of Fendi and now we’re going to look at engagement rings for me!”

Teddy then jokingly tried to run away, but as she playfully pulled him back, she told him, “If you love me, buy me one.”

The TV star replied, “I love you, but you’re going to give me a heart attack.”

Faye then pointed out, “It’s only the price that gives you a heart attack. I’m going to get my ring, guys. I’m going to get my ring.’

The reality star then sat down with her nervous partner as she tried on huge engagement rings with a jewelry consultant.

Teddy looked sheepish when he saw the beauty wearing a gold ring with the huge glittering stone on her finger as she showed her fans the breathtaking jewelry online.

Smiling, Faye said, “I think I kind of fit in, you know, it looks great” as she ran the camera over Teddy.

He confessed, “It looks good,” before she took off the jewelry and returned it to the exhibit.

It comes after earlier this week Faye made a dig at Love Island contestants who she believes aren’t just entering the dating show to find love.

Referring to islanders entering the villa while management is already set up, the season seven finalist explained, “They know what they’re going in for.”

But she assured her she was going for one thing with her eye on one thing, and she said she “got exactly what I went for” after coming third with beau Teddy.

Talk about FUBAR radioFaye expressed concern about the show’s contestants for notoriety, as she explained, “Some people have already gone in there with management.

“They are already making deals. So they already know what they are going in for.

“I went in there with 1000 followers, I took a sabbatical from work, I was like ‘I’ll be back.’ And then of course I was there for eight weeks,” the star continued, describing her own journey.

And continuing her own successful Love Island story, Faye explained how grateful she was for the show when she met boyfriend Teddy there.

Delen: “I came out with exactly what I went in. And it’s weird because that’s what people always say to me, “Oh my god, you and Teddy” and when we went in there we came from completely different sides of the UK, and we would never have met. So we have to thank everything and everyone for Love Island.’

The star’s comments came after ITV was forced to deny that the staff made deals with talent agents to represent contestants before they even took part in the show.