If you ever bought AppleCare, Apple may owe you some money

If you’ve bought AppleCare or AppleCare+ for an iPhone since the iPhone 4s, you might be presented with a check. Apple has settled a class action lawsuit over its extended service plans, paying out about $70 million to customers who have had a device replaced rather than repaired.

The problem stems from the language Apple uses in its terms and conditions. Previously, Apple stated that customers in need of a replacement device would receive one that is “new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability.” The plaintiffs complain that the refurbished devices that Apple offered to customers were not new or equivalent to the devices being replaced.

The text in the AppleCare+ terms and conditions now states that customers “will receive a replacement product that is new or consists of new and/or previously used genuine Apple parts and that has been tested and found to meet Apple’s functional requirements.” The settlement goes back to July 20, 2012, and covers all iPhone and iPad purchases, including those under the iPhone Upgrade Program, which includes AppleCare+.

As usual, as part of the settlement, Apple admits that no mistakes were made. Final approval for the lawsuit was granted on April 29, 2022, and payment distribution will begin this week. All US residents are included in the settlement. The lawsuit was settled for $95 million, leaving about $70 million for consumers after attorney fees.

Payment will be split based on the number of devices for each class member, although it’s not clear how much each member will receive. A Macworld employee who has purchased AppleCare and received replacement devices each year was eligible for a payment of $14.45.

Members of the class action lawsuit have already received an email from EpiqPay at noreply@epiqpay.com with instructions on how to claim the settlement payment, so check your junk or trash if you think you might be part of it. Recipients can claim a virtual MasterCard, a direct bank deposit or a check.

If you believe you are part of the class action, but have not received or cannot locate your email, you can request payment by check by sending their name, email, and address to Maldonado v. Apple, PO Box 6659, Portland, OR 97228-6659 before November 6, 2022.

More information is available on the Replacement Device Lawsuit website, including full court documents and contact information.