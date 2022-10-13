'The Queen did it in her own way, and the Queen Consort will too', writes REBECCA ENGLISH

As a senior royal insider recently told me: ‘The Queen Consort can do more with a half-raised eyebrow than any courtier can do with a pile of paperwork stuck in front of the King.’

Those who have been by her side for the past 17 years of her royal career say Camilla’s calm and wise counsel will be needed more than ever as her husband comes to terms with the loss of his mother and also tries to keep the monarchy stable . when the inevitable post-funeral popularity wears off.

“It has long been the case that the institution is a matriarchal institution, not just because of Her Majesty the Queen,” an insider explains.

‘It is the women who ultimately manage, smooth and improve the relationship between members of the family, and the king likes and appreciates strong women around him.

‘All you need is for the queen consort to say, “Leave it to me,” and it’s as good as done. Make no mistake, she may never raise her voice, but it is the strongest and most reliable of them all.’

HMQC (Her Majesty The Queen Consort) or more simply ‘QC’, as the former Duchess of Cornwall is now called for short, finds herself in a truly extraordinary position.

In less than two decades, she has gone from country sign to wife to our head of state and is the first to not only have a family completely outside the royal circle, but a life and home of her own. At weekends she returns to the relaxed informal Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, while Charles prefers neighboring Highgrove.

It’s a huge challenge for a woman who has just celebrated her 75th birthday, but one she’s determined to navigate with the help of her trusted ‘top gang’ she’s assembled to see her through.

The gang is made up of many working mothers with young children, with a ‘core four’ comprising her private secretary, Sophie Densham, her deputy Belinda Kim, as well as her dresser Jackie Meakin, who also worked for the late Queen Mother. There is also her sister Annabel Elliot – the pair speak almost every day.

Jude Kelly CBE, British theater director, producer and feminist, is also thought to be among Camilla’s close girl gang. Then of course there is her own family – her children Tom and Laura, who have five children between them.

Those who have spoken to Camilla in recent weeks have been moved not only by the depth of her grief over the loss of her mother-in-law, but by her steely determination that this turn of events will not change her in the slightest.

Sure, the homes may be bigger, the duties more onerous – and make no mistake, QC takes these responsibilities extremely seriously – but Camilla’s core values ​​haven’t changed in the slightest, friends say.

‘The one thing you always have to remember about Camilla is that she’s basically the same woman she’s always been,’ says a long-time friend. ‘She definitely became more fearless – she’s had to be when it comes to public speaking – but her core values ​​haven’t changed.’

Change is actually something our new QC hates. But not because she doesn’t like progress, far from it. She delights in challenging her grandchildren on Wordle (the popular online word game) and has an iPad where she reads newspapers and plays Scrabble.

But she still has, I can reveal, the same Nokia brick phone she’s had for years and can’t do anything more sophisticated than send a text.

A friend of 20 years says: ‘She is much more of a person. She doesn’t like change for its own sake and is very much of the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality.’

When the team at Clarence House were first given the difficult task of introducing the then ‘Mrs Parker Bowles’ to the world nearly two decades ago, they decided the best PR strategy was… to have anyone at all.

One involved at the time says: ‘We just knew that if we let her go and do the job, people would look at her differently. I always thought she was the lazy woman in Britain [shared by former royal spin doctor Mark Bolland] was sloppy and unfair because when she started working she really took it to heart.

‘But unfortunately it has haunted her because people had such a clichéd view of what she was like.

‘The truth is she is very warm, very smart, very funny, very down to earth and seriously well read and intelligent.’

Viewers of The Crown may see Camilla as someone who has been plotting and campaigning for her new role, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, say her supporters. ‘In all the years I’ve known her, it never occurred to me once that was what she was thinking. I don’t think she has longed for this position at all, said an old friend. ‘But she knew that the job came with her husband’s love and the two of them had to go together, it’s as simple as that.’

Several former aides have also told me about how utterly ‘inscrutable’ Camilla always was on the matter of becoming Queen.

‘When you showed her the latest polls on the subject, which you had to do occasionally, she was always completely sphinx-like. Not even a wink,’ says one. ‘Nobody ever knew what she was thinking. Her attitude to everything is: “Keep calm and carry on, it will all work out in the end”.’

Many of those around QC point to her good instincts that have always served her well – as long as she trusts her own judgment. One recalls an incident in 2007 when William and Harry invited her to attend a service to mark the 10th anniversary of their mother’s death.

Her gut reaction from the start was not to go, but she was put under a lot of pressure internally to accept. When news broke that she was among the contestants, there was a huge public outcry and she eventually withdrew.

‘Of course she was right,’ says a former aide. It was a rare misstep in an otherwise faultless royal career, which someone who knows her well attributes to an inherent ‘squeamishness’ and ability to roll with the punches.

Another example is when she and Charles were attacked by protesters as they drove to the Royal Variety Performance in 2010. A senior royal aide who was there recalls her getting out of the car, straightening her dress and remarking: “Well , there’s a first time for everything, right?’

And on an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago a few years ago, the heavens opened when she offered to take her to a fancy official dinner. She appeared looking like a drowned rat, shrugged her shoulders and just roared, says one of her team. That sense of humor is something everyone who comes into contact with Camilla talks about.

Another aide recalls how, on a trip to Pakistan in 2006, they were at the president’s home when a band played a terribly out-of-tune version of the British national anthem. ‘She had a twinkle in her eye and stood there trying to catch our eye as she knew we all wanted bodies. She is very naughty like that, they said.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take everyday life extremely seriously, far from it. ‘She is very steadfast and never makes quick decisions. She is smart as anything and has a mind like a steel trap, says an insider.

Theater impresario Miss Kelly, has worked closely with Camilla for many years in her role as president of WOW (Women of the World) and believes she has become a real force for good. ‘She always seeks out women who have no status in the conventional sense of the word and wants to hear their stories. It’s never about her,’ she says.

‘I can’t imagine she will be any less brave than she already has been. She will take her role very seriously and will be an even bigger voice than before. The Queen did it in her own way, and the Queen will too.’

She is said to be a brilliant boss who gets to know her employees as people – their likes, their dislikes, their husbands and children. She is amazingly loyal.

In fact, officials who retire often go back to work for her and the king in a private capacity.

Above all, she is ‘amazingly good’ for our new king. “They love each other, of course, she makes him happy and is hugely supportive, but she also wants to be honest with him and bring the world out,” a source tells me.

‘It has been a long and not always easy journey for them. But they are in it together. They always have been and always will be.’