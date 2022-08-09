If Trump illegally removed the official documents, would he be barred from future office?

In a case from 1969, the Supreme Court rejected an attempt by the House of Representatives, by majority vote, to charge Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to prevent him from taking his seat; voters in his district had him re-elected despite accusations of misconduct. The court ruled that because he met the Constitution’s criteria for joining the House, “the House had no jurisdiction to exclude him from his membership.”

Referring to Alexander Hamilton, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in that majority opinion that “a fundamental tenet of our representative democracy is that “the people should choose who they want to rule them.”

And in a 1995 case, the Supreme Court struck down an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that had attempted to impose term limits on federal members of the House and senators elected from that state. Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that the state had no authority to add qualifications to the list of eligibility criteria established by the federal constitution.

Citing those and other precedents in an aside in a case from 2000 before the Chicago Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Richard Posner, who is considered the most quoted American jurist of all time?claimed that Congress had no authority to supplement the constitutional eligibility requirements for the presidency.

What did people say about Hillary Clinton?

Section 2071 came under brief scrutiny in 2015 after it was revealed that Ms. Clinton, then widely expected to be the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, had used a private email server to conduct government business while she was Secretary of State. business was.

Mrs. Clinton has never been charged with any crime in connection with her use of the server. But many Republicans embraced Donald J. Trump’s criticism of her on the issue during his 2016 presidential campaign, and some were briefly captivated by the idea that the law could be used to keep Ms. Clinton out of the White House. Among that number was Michael Mukasey, a former attorney general in the George W. Bush administration. At least that’s how it was a conservative think tank.