If someone’s flirting with you online, beware—it could ruin your relationship

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Two new studies, conducted by Prof. Gurit Birnbaum of Reichman University’s Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology, reveal that online interactions, such as chat flirting, can be destructive to a relationship. The findings of the studies show that the potential harm caused by online interactions often occurs at a subconscious level and can lead to the perception of your current partner appearing in a less attractive light. These feelings facilitate the release of passionate feelings toward people other than your partner—feelings that you may have been better off suppressing in the past.

The introduction of social networks into our lives poses a major challenge to monogamy. When people enter into a relationship, they define as monogamous, they hope to remain faithful to their partner. Today, however, they are more than ever inundated with temptations from alternative partners, lurking in every corner of the web. People tend to deal with the conflict these temptations provoke by using relationship-protective strategies, such as ignoring suitors or seeing them as less attractive than they are. However, these strategies are not always effective, as evidenced by the high infidelity rates. In her latest research, Prof. Dr. Birnbaum how people deal with the conflict between short-term temptation and long-term plans, i.e. which factors help people to be more resistant to temptation and which factors weaken this resistance.

To assess this, two studies were conducted in which romantically engaged participants chatted online with an attractive person who was a member of the research team. Half of the participants were assigned to a research team member who conducted a content-neutral chat and served as a control group, and the other half were assigned to a team member who flirted with them over the course of the chat. In the first study, after talking to the stranger, participants from both groups reported the degree of attraction they felt to their current partner, and also took part in a task that examined their unconscious perceptions of their partner. In this study, the participants who were flirted with saw their current partner in a more negative light, both on a conscious and unconscious level, compared to the participants in the control group.

In the second study, after the conversation with the stranger, participants described in writing the first sexual fantasy that occurred to them. These fantasies were analyzed by independent judges who examined the degree of desire expressed in them towards both the current partner and the alternative partner. The findings showed that the participants in the flirtatious chat condition fantasized more about the alternative partners and expressed more desire for them than the participants in the control condition.

Prof. dr. Gurit Birnbaum, Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology, Reichman University says that “previous studies that examined factors predicting infidelity focused on partners’ personalities or characteristics of the couple’s relationship. In the current study, I chose to focus on the behavior of the suitors and to assess whether a suitor who is more active in expressing his interest in a person who is already in a relationship is better able to penetrate the defense mechanisms, thus improving the quality and stability of the relationship in danger comes.”

The research was published in Personal relationships.

More information:

Gurit E. Birnbaum, Temptation at Your Door: Receiving Partner Poaching Attempts and Perceived Desirability of Partners, Personal relationships (2022). Gurit E. Birnbaum, Temptation at Your Door: Receiving Partner Poaching Attempts and Perceived Desirability of Partners,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/pere.12433

Provided by Reichman University