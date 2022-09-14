‘If it fits, I sits’: Hilarious photos show cats resting in the unlikeliest of places

<!–

Cats are known for being some of the most elegant creatures in the animal kingdom, thanks to their good looks and grace.

But like these images, shared by people from all over the world and collected in a gallery by defused show, they are not always the epitome of decorum.

Thanks to cats’ love of laziness, they can often squash or drape themselves in, around, and in the most unlikely of places.

In one photo a cat is sitting in the bowl of a stand mixer, in the other a moggie is sitting in the wheel of a car.

Here, FEMAIL rounds up some of the weirdest places cats love to sit…

Finding errant fur in your baked goods is one of the occupational hazards of sharing your home with a cat — especially for the people living with this handsome mog in the U.S.

This Russian moggie has put herself in the wheel of a car – and if the look on her face turns something down, she has no plans to move

Okay, so the couch is a perfectly normal place to cuddle. But most of the time one sits on the chair, rather than swinging along the top of the cushions…

Is that really… comfortable? You just know there’s a cat bed somewhere in this house, but this furry critter from the US prefers to squeeze into a very small box

Maybe the top of the microwave is warm? Because it’s not soft, big enough or any of the other things you’d want from a nap, although this Australian mob disagrees

Honey: This is a cat who knows her own worth, snuggling between gold jewelry for a luxurious (but very uncomfortable) nap

It may be cold, hard and too small, but this box is no match for this cat who can turn anything into a cozy bed

This window sill planter provides a closed sun trap for this cat, thought to live in France, who seems content to stop for a nap

This moggie, presumably in the UK, looks strangely regal and defiant at the same time, sitting on a pile of garbage bags

It’s well worth getting fur in your mouth (and getting stuck under it for a while) to enjoy the affection of this glorious cat, thought to live in the US

These cats take advantage of their superior athleticism to keep an eye on people from their high vantage point