‘If I was Man City boss I’d rather have Almiron over Grealish’, says ex-Newcastle man

Former Newcastle defender Jose Enrique says he would choose Miguel Almiron OVER Jack Grealish if he were Manchester City manager.

The pair have entered a sort of quiet rivalry after Grealish seemingly mocked Almiron’s playing prowess last season during Manchester City’s Premier League title bus parade.

Getty The Paraguayan midfielder really kicked under Eddie Howe’s lead

It seems Almiron took those jokes personally as he got off to a great start to the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in nine Premier League games this season, one of them in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw against Newcastle in August. City.

Grealish has scored one goal in ten appearances in all competitions, although he is praised by many for his recent appearances in City colours.

But he is not convinced by Enrique, who thinks Paraguayan international Almiron more highly valued, adding that Newcastle “could play for a Champions League team” in form.

“For me, if I was a City manager, I would rather have Miguel Almiron than Jack Grealish,” said Enrique midnight.

“I love Almiron, I think he gives everything for the team. You can see he is scoring goals now too.

“He reminds me of Luis Diaz, that kind of player. They have the ability, but they also give everything for the team. They get it right. I love him.

In terms of statistics, Almiron is having a better season than Grealish

“Almiron is someone who could play for a Champions League team. I love Almiron, he is one of their best artists.”

Almiron’s Newcastle team-mate Dan Burn didn’t go all the way with Enrique, but praised the ‘unplayable’ 28-year-old.

Burn told talkSPORT: “I think it’s a big confidence too, especially with players like Miggy [Almiron] who may not have played very well here at the beginning of his career.

“I think it’s that confidence and knowing that the manager has that confidence in you to do the things he does.

“I think sometimes he’s unplayable.”