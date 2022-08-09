If FBI Crooks Can Crucify a Former President, No One Is Safe: RICHARD LITTLEJOHN

That’s how democracy ends. Or maybe, just maybe, how a civil war starts.

After surgically embalmed octogenarian Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan to proclaim America’s enduring commitment to freedom, the FBI guys back home staged a politically motivated prime-time attack on the home of her sworn enemy Donald Trump.

As the events unfolded on live television, it was like watching one of those old conspiracy theorist movies starring Robert Redford or Gene Hackman.

In the latest Hollywood-inspired version, Trump is the enemy of the state this year.

The FBI’s stormtrooper tactics on Bad Orange Man’s gaudy Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida, could be straight out of the Chinese Communist Party’s playbook.

Their ridiculous excuse for this outrageous abuse of Trump’s privacy and civil rights was an injunction issued by a federal judge seeking classified documents allegedly taken by the former president when he was evicted from the White House, screaming and kicking at a stolen election.

But again, that makes it sound like a major problem, rather than a technical protocol violation.

And a federal judge’s warrant is easier to get than a 99-cent rubbery cheeseburger from a 24-hour gas station fast-food restaurant.

Missing documents were just the pretext for a high-profile embarrassment from the ex-Commander in Chief

When the FBI feels like kicking in someone’s door on the most spurious grounds, there’s always a tame judge willing to obey.

These days, they don’t have to wake some drunken lawyer out of his Jack Daniels-soaked well in Gopher’s Gulch, somewhere in Central America. They have a judge in Washington DC on speed dial who’s willing to do whatever they want.

The Clintonian Democrats are pulling all the strings in Washington. The FBI and the Justice Department are their own private military. So it was no real surprise when shock troops from the nation’s capital poured into the reclaimed Mar-a-Lago swamp.

After all, the FBI didn’t care when the ghastly Hillary Clinton — then Secretary of State and Democrat presidential candidate — took a Black and Decker drill on 33,000 supposedly confidential emails on her own laptop.

If the FBI wanted to see what The Donald kept on his iPad, they could always have asked his lawyers.

Not that I can imagine Trump having many secrets. He suffers from severe incontinence on social media. Better too much information than too little. Let it all hang out.

No, this was another shocking example of the trial becoming the punishment. The intent was to portray Trump as guilty of anything, whatever — and divert attention from creepy Uncle Joe and his dodgy business dealings with nefarious foreign actors, via his drug-addicted, whore son Hunter.

Democrats are desperate to prevent Trump from returning to activity after polls showed he was beating not only Biden, but every other opponent. They want to chase in the Californian “liberal” Gavin Newsom, a finicky, bland left-wing poster boy who has unleashed crime and illegal immigration in the once “Golden State.”

For the record, this is not a pro-Trump column. Over a year ago, I wrote that he should step aside and give the impressive 42-year-old Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida a run in the White House.

Trump’s greatest quality was that he managed to annoy all the right people. Otherwise, he’s a megalomaniac fantasist.

The terrifying fact here is that if the Deep State can crucify a former president, no one is safe.

Strangely enough, if this attack was intended to destroy what was left of Trump’s credibility, this raid has failed spectacularly.

As of today, it looks like Trump is more likely to be reelected, not less.

Even those who are by no means Trump fans are shocked by the overreach of the FBI, the Justice Department and the Democratic establishment.

Within about half an hour of the news breaking, the usual Make America Great Again suspects were picketing in Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI’s stormtrooper tactics on Bad Orange Man’s gaudy Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida could be straight out of the Chinese Communist Party’s playbook

But aside from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News channel, which is currently in the process of distancing itself from Trump, mainstream US media went out of their way to downplay the raid.

Hilariously, the absurdly left-wing CNN network yesterday ran their main morning bulletin not on the Trump story, but on the news of prices falling in stores. Allegedly.

You couldn’t make it up.

Still, it helps the fantasy spread by the White House that America isn’t in a recession, despite the economy having been in free fall for the past two quarters.

The Democrats have adopted Meghan Markle’s interpretation of what amounts to “truth.”

Listen, none of this gives me any pleasure. As a Londoner, I have been in love with the United States since my first trip to Detroit as a teenager in 1969, the year of Woodstock and the moon landings.

My immediate family – not me – moved to America over 40 years ago. My sister Vivienne is an American citizen. I’m flying to Michigan in a few days to hold a midsummer memorial service for my mother, who passed away in March.

I’ve always believed that America is the last best hope in the world. And despite what’s going on now, I still cling to that belief. Otherwise the game is over and Putin and the Chinese have won.

Call me an optimist, but for as long as I can remember, I’ve endorsed Ronald Reagan’s vision of the US as a radiant city on a hill.

But after watching the Mar-a-Lago robbery on TV last night, to borrow a line from Paul Simon… Michigan seems like a dream to me now.

American friends I recently caught up with are deeply depressed about the state of their country.

We can only hope that the FBI’s bungled attempt to discredit Trump turns out to be the culmination of the Deep State/Blob conspiracy to forever undermine democracy in the West (Above) Secret Service Agents Stand outside Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida

I first came here when the embers of the Detroit race riots were still smoldering. But I can’t remember a time when this great nation was more divided. The good old guys in their pickup trucks that arrived in Palm Beach Monday night are just the tip of the iceberg.

Decent, patriotic people, even those who can’t stand Trump, are disgusted by the Deep State’s horrific anti-democratic antics.

Somehow, like Britain, America has spawned a political class that holds the people who pay their wages with utter contempt and is willing to do whatever it takes to destroy those who threatened their hegemony.

We can only hope that the FBI’s botched attempt to discredit Trump turns out to be the culmination of the Deep State/Blob conspiracy to undermine democracy in the West forever.

To heal America in particular, the future requires the withdrawal of the CCP-esque Deep State and magnanimity on behalf of Trump, who would have to accept that he has rattled the establishment and then graciously pull out of the fray in favor of someone like DeSantis. It is the greatest service he can do to his country.

Unfortunately, I’m not convinced that will happen. But the alternative is a civil war. And that’s too terrible to think about.