If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! How Prince William dusted off his rugby skills from Eton on his South Africa tour and was called a ‘great’ player by Springbok star Joel Stransky

He is a huge rugby fan and patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, so Prince William was in his element as he tackled a training session on his recent visit to South Africa.

The Prince of Wales dusted off his skills as he joined Springbok rugby legends to visit Ocean View Secondary School in a township on the outskirts of Cape Town.

Joel Stransky, who scored all the points for South Africa in the final when they won the World Cup in 1995, told the Mail how “great” the Prince of Wales was during the event on November 4.

He said: “He seemed to know what he was doing.” His first kick was a little off, but then he was great.

‘A little nervous for the first time. He liked a fuss and related wonderfully to children. And yeah, well, what can I say? I got stuck too!’

William began his days as a rugby player when he was at Eton between 1995 and 2000 and sport has played a big part of his life.

In 2016, he succeeded his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while in 2022 his wife, Catherine, was named patron of the English Rugby Union, sparking a friendly family rivalry.

At Eton, William was on the same team as future Hollywood star Eddie Redmayne and, due to his royal status, seemed to have a harder time during games.

William runs with a rugby ball on St Andrews beach during his university days in 2003.

Eddie previously revealed: “We were in the same Colts B team in 1997. “I always felt a bit sorry for Will because everyone wanted to face the future King of England.

“He took all the hits.”

The actor added: “I’m pretty sure Will was more intimidating than me. I don’t think I’ve ever bullied anyone in my life. I haven’t seen him since school, but he was a lovely man.

William also played the Eton Field Game, which is a cross between rugby and football. He was photographed in 2000 with muddy knees and wearing strange socks, about to kick a ball during a game.

William’s love of rugby continued at university. The prince studied at St Andrews from 2001 to 2005 and, apart from his studies, dedicated time to his sporting activities.

In 2005, his future wife was seen watching from the sidelines as William took part in a rugby sevens tournament.

The same year, the prince took part in a training session with the British and Irish Lions rugby team during their tour of New Zealand.

He was photographed wearing a red tracksuit, getting caught while catching and passing the ball.

Rugby is now a big part of William’s life as an active royal.

Last year, he and Catherine clashed in their roles as royal patrons when Wales hosted England for a Six Nations match at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

They both proudly sang the national anthems; In 2016, William said: “When the Welsh national anthem plays, you know you’re home.”

But perhaps there was some banter on the couple’s journey home after England won 20-10.

William had joked before the game: “If we win today, my wife won’t talk to me.” It’s going to be a tense evening.’

Last autumn, William attended the Rugby World Cup in France and met up with Welsh players in their dressing room after watching them beat Fiji in Bordeaux.

William had cheered on the team while sitting next to Gerald Davies, who is the 50th president of the Welsh Rugby Union.

He was photographed laughing and chatting with star players including Nick Tompkins and George North.

Following his father, Prince George is also scruming after it was revealed in 2022 that he was learning the sport.

The young prince expressed that he had not yet confronted his mother when he joined his parents to watch England’s Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham.

When asked if he would support his mother’s or father’s team, George shrugged and smiled at William, who laughed: “It’s become a very common thing around the house.”

Pointing to his wife, he added: “She’s pretty into this, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Kate, who is also a Rugby Football League patron, asked George to describe how he started playing rugby at school.

“He has all the equipment,” he said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union respectively, sing the national anthems at Wales’ Six Nations match against England in 2023.

George talked about how he had just started learning how to tackle, before turning to his mother: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!”

Kate responded laughing: ‘Yes, you have!’

Last year, George joined his father in France to watch Wales take on Argentina in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals at the Stade de Marseille.

It was the first time that the young man, who is now 11 years old, attended an international sporting event abroad.

Father and son dressed in matching suits and sat in the presidential box to watch the game.