Idris Elba ‘walks away from playing James Bond’ despite being bookies’ favourite

Idris Elba has walked away from “years of talks” with movie bosses to take over the role of James Bond, according to reports.

The star, 49, was the bookie’s favorite to replace Daniel Craig as the super spy, but is eager to pursue other roles – and has even submitted a list of suggested names to producer Barbara Broccoli of actors to play 007.

A source told The sun: ‘Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

However, he has put forward names to play 007. He is ‘informal’ in the decision-making process because he has been talking to producers for so long.’

During the premiere of his film The Harder They Fall in 2021, Idris when asked if he will be considered the next 007 said: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

He also told The Express about the rumours: “I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I didn’t even play the part.”

Idris added: ‘Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it anymore.’

Despite this, Ladbrokes awarded the actor 3/1 for taking on the role after Daniel announced that No Time To Die would be his last appearance as a character in 2021.

Not for me: Looking to pursue other roles, Idris introduced other actors to producer Barbara Broccoli after Daniel Craig (pictured) left the role

The bookmakers said: ‘We have seen a surge of interest in Idris Elba and have lowered his odds accordingly, so much so that he is now the clear favorite for us to replace Daniel Craig as 007.’

There are also rumors that Tom Hardy at 5/1, Rege-Jean Page 4/1 and Richard Madden 20/1 are in the running.

James Bond producer Barbara previously admitted it will take a long time to pick Craig’s 007 replacement.

The filmmaker insisted it’s not as simple as choosing an actor to take on the iconic role of the friendly spy.

In the running: Other famous faces reportedly under consideration include Venom’s Tom Hardy

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said, “It’s a big decision.

“It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.’

Earlier this year, the blockbuster franchise’s producer confirmed that Idris was “part of the conversation” to become the next 007.

She told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a great actor.”

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always hard to have the conversation when there’s someone in the chair.”

Barbara added that the Bond bosses are in no rush to name the actor as they wanted the cast and crew to enjoy Craig’s latest film, No Time To Die.

Could it be? Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page (left) and The Bodyguard’s Richard Madden (right) would also be in the running

She said: “I think we’ve decided that until No Time To Die has come to an end and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to enjoy and reap the rewards of Daniel’s great tenure, we’re not going to think or talk about someone else.’

The producer also hinted at a reinvention of the franchise. explaining, ‘It’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re figuring out where to go with him, we’re talking about it.’

Daniel revealed that he had originally been told he would have to star in four boss Broccoli films, leading him to ask if the character could be “finished.”

The actor, who made his fifth and final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die last year, confessed that it was “a lot” to hear that he had to make such a dedication to the role, setting the stage for the surprising death of the agent. many years later.

Speaking on the Awards Chatter podcast earlier this year, Daniel said he felt Bond was “happy and fulfilled” when he finally met his creator, while detailing the moment he became “choked” on his last day of filming.

Daniel explained that after his first Bond outing at Casino Royale in 2006, he asked Broccoli how many to make.

He said: ‘I was in the back of a black Mercedes pulling away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with Barbara Broccoli in the back – just me and her – everything was fine, the movie did a great job, it was like ‘we’ had done it, it was time for a little celebration’.

Speaking: Daniel explained that after his first Bond outing at Casino Royale in 2006, he asked Broccoli how many to make

‘I said ‘how many of these films should I make?’ And she was like ‘four’. And I was like, ‘oh, really? That is a lot?’

“I said, ‘OK, if I make four, can I kill him at the end?'” And she paused, and she just said “yes.”

“I had some kind of plan in my head, I don’t know what it was, that if we got it right and if we got it in place, they’d have to reset.

And to reset properly, you have to get rid of one idea of ​​it and start another idea of ​​it. And I just had the feeling ‘get rid of my version and someone else can start, and they can start their version’.

“But it also meant that what I could do is that there could be some kind of arc, emotional arc, that I could aspire to, and that something he does or has to do means he has to end and he’s there.” can’t be there. Lake.

“And that was a very, very hard story to understand, but I knew if we did it right, it would be the ultimate sacrifice, but the ultimate sacrifice for a good reason.”

The latest film in the long-running spy franchise was delayed three times due to the coronavirus crisis, but still managed to become the biggest Hollywood title of 2021

There was much speculation about whether the star would end up as 007 after 2015’s Specter, but he revealed that there was one storyline from his first Bond film, 2006’s Casino Royale, that persuaded him to return for one last time. as the iconic secret agent.

“I thought I probably wasn’t physically able to do anything else. For me it was very cut and dried that I wouldn’t come back,” Daniel told Total Film.

Broccoli added that Craig was “so exhausted after that movie,” adding that they knew the actor needed a break.

Nearly two years passed before Barbara and her half-brother Michael Wilson, who run Eon Productions together, approached Daniel to make another Bond film, when Daniel remembered a Casino Royale storyline he wanted to complete.

“We started talking about it and I said, ‘Maybe there’s a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino (Royale)’,” Daniel said.

“Something to do with Vesper and Spectre, and something connected in some way.” It started to formulate. And I thought, “Here we go,” he added.