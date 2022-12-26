Idris Elba shares a promotional photo of Luther’s movie almost four years after his last appearance as the character

Idris Elba shared a promotional photo for his upcoming Luther movie on social media on Monday.

The 50-year-old actor shared a photo of himself walking down an aisle in a full suit and bright red tie.

In the caption, he wrote: “He’s back… Luther: The Fallen Sun.” March 2023. See you soon.’

New movie: Idris Elba shared a promotional photo for his upcoming Luther movie on social media on Monday.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is an upcoming feature film based on the popular BBC television series of the same name.

Several of Elba’s famous fans and friends shared their excitement in the comments on the post.

Lamorne Morris of New Girl wrote: “Luther!” while Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall added ‘Bloooodclawtttttt[five fire emojis].’

Coming Soon: Luther: The Fallen Sun is an upcoming feature film based on the popular BBC TV series of the same name (Elba appears in the new film)

Star Caption: Lamorne Morris of New Girl fame wrote, ‘Luther!!!!’

British singer-songwriter Shakka wrote: “The best news in a long time.”

Luther centers on a detective of the same name, played by Elba, who has to solve crimes despite his strange relationship with the murdered Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson).

The show’s first season premiered in 2010, and four subsequent seasons came out over the next decade.

Solve: Luther centers on a detective of the same name, played by Elba, who has to solve crimes despite his strange relationship with the murdered Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson).

March 2023: Luther: The Fallen Sun will premiere on Netflix in March 2023, though the team began production in November 2021.

Despite its many seasons, the entire show consists of only 20 episodes in total.

Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo and The Death of Stalin actor Dermot Crowley will star in the show.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will premiere on Netflix in March 2023, though the team began production in November 2021.