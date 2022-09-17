Idris Elba shared some exciting new developments for the anticipated ‘Luther’ film

Idris Elba has shared some exciting new details about the highly anticipated ‘Luther’ movie.

The 50-year-old actor said the new film will “open doors” to the long-running crime thriller series.

Idris said he has finally finished filming the upcoming movie and said he is “proud” of the project.

He told LADbible: ‘The Luther film, guess what, we’ve finished it and we still have some work to do on the film, but it’s almost there.’

“We’re really proud of it.”

He added about the franchise: “We are opening the doors and broadening it so that anything is possible if you can do that.”

Idris stars in the hit show as murder detective, DCI John Luther.

Luther’s fifth and final season aired four consecutive nights in 2019.

The film will also feature actors such as Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo.

The LADbible interview comes after Idris recently walked away from potentially replacing Daniel Craig for the next 007 James Bond role.

And despite being strongly linked to replacing Daniel Craig as 007, Idris has always publicly distanced himself from the role, saying “Luther” is his “Bond.”

Speaking to Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast, Idris threw more fire on the fire by stating that he is completely focused on Luther.

During the podcast, he said, “It’s unbelievable, it’s like graduating. The show ran naturally, we did five seasons, each of them changed form, but kept an audience captivated.”

He continued, “The graduation point is where we can take that Luther character and elevate him to the big screen with a wider spectrum of scale.”

“If you’ve never seen an episode of Luther, you can still be invited to the first chapter of the film series. I hope this movie literally becomes my Bond, everyone talks about Bond, but for me it’s Luther.’

Idris also spoke with I newspaper recently and said he wanted to continue making films in Africa after his recent film ‘Beast’ was shot there.

He said: ‘I am very enthusiastic about the development of Africa. My parents are from Africa and more than anywhere else in the world, I feel that that continent deserves real tender care and love and attention.’

‘Young Africans see me as a leader or a beacon. And I feel like I can bring something. So I would like to take what I have learned in the media and reinforce it in Africa.’

His latest film, Beast, now in theaters, is a survival thriller in which he plays a widower who must protect his two daughters on a South African game reserve from a ferocious lion angered by poachers.