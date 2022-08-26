Idris Elba runs into big cat trouble… again: KATE MUIR reviews Beast

Beast (15.93 minutes)

Verdict: Catastrophe

Rating:

Mr Malcolm’s List (PG, 118 minutes)

Verdict: Gloves-off Regency Romance

Rating:

Beast begins in dark terror and carnage as poachers capture and kill a pride of lions at night but fail to capture the male lion. He is understandably annoyed. He tears apart a pair of poachers and roars away with a new taste for human blood – and revenge.

Yes, it’s The Lion King paired with Jaws, and fresh bait enters this highly predictable film in the form of Idris Elba, who plays American Dr Nate Samuels. He has come with his two daughters to visit their late mother’s village in Africa.

We know where this is going, but I was hoping that a great actor like Elba would elevate man-versus-beast into something more intelligent. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. At one point, Elba even punches the lion on the nose. In the end, the only advantage was the cinematography, with breathtaking views over the savanna.

Anyone lucky enough to have been on safari knows that you’ll always be out and about in your emergency-equipped jeep, with spare tanks of water and fuel. You don’t hug the wild animals.

But dr. Samuels and his wildlife ranger Martin (Sharlto Copley) set out with tiny bottles of water, and Martin struggles with two adult lions he raised as cubs. What could go wrong?

The backstory of Dr. Samuels with his late wife and parental guilt is framed without sensible explanation, although Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Mer (Iyana Halley) can scream at intervals as the lion paws through the window of the Jeep and flutters around .

Beast embarks in dark terror and carnage as poachers capture and kill a pride of lions at night but fail to capture the male lion

Idris Elba plays American Dr Nate Samuels in a movie where The Lion King is covered by Jaws

While Beast might have been nice if it had gone for the full B movie camp, it takes itself too seriously. There is much unpleasant to watch, the stitching and spraying of bloody wounds, as Dr. Samuels has to show off his medical skills.

This isn’t the first time Elba has had an unfortunate cat experience. When he played Macavity in the music film Cats, the reviews were outrageous and his furry brown onesie left viewers weird.

Classic movie on TV North by Northwest (1959) Cary Grant, chased by a duster plane through vast dusty fields ‘where there are no crops’, is just one of the iconic scenes in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller master of suspense, which also stars Eva Marie Saint and James Mason. BBC2, Saturday, 1:45 PM

In Beast, the visual effects of animals are convincing in any case. . . initial. But by the time the lion is kicked, shot at and fired, it looks more like an IKEA faux fur rug coming out of the washing machine shredded and abandoned. Frankly, you hope the beast wins.

Jane Austen has to turn in her grave, thanks to the lack of proper etiquette in the Regency romcom Mr Malcolm’s List. But in many ways, the main characters—sly friends played by Freida Pinto and Zawe Ashton—have a refreshing, no-nonsense attitude that Elizabeth Bennet could applaud.

Although based on Suzanne Allain’s recent novel of the same name, the film nods to Pride And Prejudice. Mr Malcolm, an arrogant and demanding bachelor played by Sope Dirisu (previously seen in rougher conditions on TV’s Gangs Of London) has a hefty fortune. But to avoid temptation by prospectors, he also carries a list of ten attributes that his bride-to-be must possess.

Julia Thistlewaite (Ashton) is eager to trap the Rev. Jeremiah Malcolm, but on a trip to the opera she is let down by her ignorance of the Corn Laws of 1815 – and her tendency “to flutter her eyelashes too much” .

It’s clear that Mr. Malcolm is getting his due, which comes in the form of Selina Dalton (Pinto), the daughter of a country preacher.

Julia plots a plan for Serena to seduce and reject Mr. Malcolm. Like the Bridgerton television series (but without the nookie), the film has a diverse cast and plays fast and loose with history, allowing characters to constantly sneak off without a chaperone.

Sope Dirisu (left) stars as Mr Malcolm and Freida Pinto (right) as Selina Dalton in the film based on Suzanne Allain’s recent novel of the same name

Like the Bridgerton television series, the film has a diverse cast and plays fast and loose with history, allowing characters to constantly sneak off without an attendant.

Selina enters the London season with a shiver of excitement in the orangery and ballroom, and Mr. Malcolm is entranced – when he doesn’t tick boxes that read ‘pretty of countenance’ and ‘converse wisely’.

Poor Julia is in her fourth season in town without making a match: the Regency equivalent of suitors all swiping left on Tinder.

Her jealousy grows when Mr Malcolm and Serena seem to really fall in love. . . I’ll leave it at that, but it’s worth noting that the filming took place in Ireland, with the streets of Dublin taking the place of London, and much of the stately domestic action takes place in Killruddery House and Gardens.

The romantic foam is topped by the splendor of the costumes, from sumptuously textured silks to plain linens, all delicate indicators of class and wealth. And as you might expect, Mr. Malcolm has a huge top hat.

Lights, camera, laughter as Cruz takes control

Official match (15, 115 minutes)

Rating:

Official Competition is a vicious satire on the art of fine filmmaking, where three great actors can have a hoot – along with the audience. Penélope Cruz plays a passionate, eccentric film director who pushes her cast to the limit.

Her crazy head of red hair reflects her temperament and she pits Felix (Antonio Banderas in smug Puss In Boots mode) against Ivan (Oscar Martínez), a very serious stage actor.

They rehearse to play brothers who betray each other in a movie financed by a millionaire who wants his name in the light.

Method acting meets don’t give a damn acting and the stars revel in toddlers’ trickery and tantrums, all framed by an elegant brutalist building. Brutality results – but even that is funny.

Penélope Cruz, with her crazy head of red hair, plays a driven, eccentric film director who pushes her cast to their limits

Black Post (15.97 minutes)

Rating:

In Black Mail, an actor also plays an actor: OC Ukeje is family man Ray, whose marital problems worsen when he receives a phishing email blackmailing him about a private sex video that could destroy his private sex video that could affect his private and work life. can destroy.

The sometimes clunky film drags itself through the sleazy underbelly of London, where Russian hackers exploit compromised victims and watch their every move. Ray has no choice but to act like a fictional character in one of the crime thrillers he is filming.

OC Ukeje plays family man Ray, whose marital problems worsen when he receives a phishing email blackmailing him about a private sex video that could destroy his private and work life

Her way (18, 97mins)

Rating:

The brilliant Laure Calamy rose to fame in the French television series Call My Agent, and she plays Marie, an exhausted mother and sex worker in Her Way. Calamy’s on-screen energy is electric as she struggles to earn enough money to get her expelled 17-year-old son to a private cooking school that could change his sad, listless life.

But Marie’s regular, safe customers are bad payers, and she’s forced to work in a grisly, neon-lit sex club with all its grim compromises. Nissim Renard plays her son Adrien, a stronghold of teenage negativity, and your sympathy for Marie grows as she struggles to do the right thing, at once justly angry and vulnerable.

The plot lacks oomph, but Calamy carries the film, furious in her fishing nets, making every scene watchable.