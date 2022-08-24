Idris Elba poses at the star-studded screening of his new film Beast

Idris Elba looked friendly as he posed Wednesday night at the star-studded screening of his new film Beast in Hackney, London.

The actor, 49, wore a quirky nude leather shirt and tie paired with khaki pants as he beamed for snaps with rapper Stormzy, 29.

Idris is the hero of Beast, a survival story in which a widowed husband who travels to South Africa with his daughters faces a huge rogue lion that follows them.

For the screening, Idris completed his look with brown shoes and dark sunglasses while wearing a gold watch on his wrist.

He put on an animated display as he engaged with fans at the event, posing for snaps with them from the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Stormzy looked neat in an all-white combo that he paired with comfy trainers and cool hues.

The lion in Beast was created using special effects and during filming there was a stand-in stuntman wearing a large foam mask.

Elba said, “I’ve never made a film where I imagine something – and fight with it – something that isn’t really there, so close.

“I’ve fought in other movies with swords and weapons and against things that aren’t there.

Cute! His fans were delighted to meet him

“But how scared can you be when you have a man in a gray suit and a big floppy head trying to beat you? So that was a skill I had to learn.’

He added: “I don’t like watching movies that I’m in.

“I usually go to a premiere, watch the first ten minutes and then leave. But for some reason I stayed… which was torture!

Story Time: “It’s about a family who returns to a small village in West Africa to mourn the death of a loved one, my ex-wife and the mother of my children,” he explained to The Tonight Show last week.

Interesting: He added that the film is “basically a survival story,” adding his character and his daughters, “have a hard time coming to terms with their mother’s death.”

“But I was just fascinated by how we achieved this lion’s ferocity.”

Elba plays a man who takes his two daughters to Africa, where he first meets his late wife, when their lives are turned upside down.

“It’s about a family who returns to a small village in West Africa to mourn the death of a loved one, my ex-wife and the mother of my children,” he explained to The Tonight Show last week.

Team: Producer Will Packer, Idris and director Baltasar Kormakur all posed together during the screening

He added that the film is “basically a survival story,” adding his character and his daughters, “have a hard time coming to terms with their mother’s death, so it’s really about the beast that comes before them, the beast.” of mourning, the beast of family ties and how it all comes together

“We based that lion in the movie on a lion that’s long extinct, it’s called a Barbary lion,” he said.

Handsome: Joseph Garratt of Love Island wore a white shirt and black pants

Happy to be there: The former reality star beamed for the cameras on his night out

“It was a huge lion, much bigger than the average lion, so for the film we reinforced the fact that this was really big,” Elba added.

They also laughed at stuntman Owen wearing a makeshift “tiger” suit, which Fallon joked was “the scariest thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Beast hits theaters on August 26.

Attendees: Pete Tong and Carolina Acosta looked good for the screening

Family: Director Baltasar Kormakur (center) and guests attend the special screening of the film in the UK

Busty: Lisa Maffia attended Beast’s UK special screening at the Hackney Picturehouse