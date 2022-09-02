Idris Elba is corrected by Rochelle Humes after awkwardly getting her husband Marvin’s name wrong

Idris Elba mistook Marvin Humes’ name for Martin while speaking to his wife Rochelle Humes on Friday’s This Morning.

The actor, 49, who claims to have shot with the JLS star, 37, was quickly corrected by the Saturday singer, 33, after making the blunder on live TV.

Speaking about his next gig behind the turntables, he told Vernon Kay, 48, and his co-host: ‘The next gig is the Ibiza man, I’m going to be in Ibiza to do the closing.’

He added, “I’ve played with Martin before, your man,” but she quickly replied, “Yeah Marv, you have, that’s right.”

An embarrassed Idris then said, ‘Oh Martin, is it Marvin?’ but Rochelle joked: ‘Just call him Martin, I prefer that! I love that, I tell him, “You’ve just been called Martin!”

The Luther star then turned to the camera and said, “No, no sorry Marv please!”

Rochelle has been married to the Beat Again hitmaker since 2012, and they only renewed their wedding vows in Italy last month.

The couple were surrounded by their children as they reaffirmed their love for each other at the Villa D’Este hotel on Lake Como.

Rochelle revealed that it was their little ones who had ‘urged’ them to reaffirm their vows, having asked why they weren’t at their original ceremony.

Their daughters Alaia, nine, and Valentina, five, were bridesmaids for the ceremony, while their son Blake, 21 months, was dressed in a mini tuxedo as their best man.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, 75 of their close friends and family were joined.

Rochelle said: “The girls watched the video and saw photos from our wedding day and especially Alaia kept asking, ‘Why wasn’t I there?’ She wanted to know, “Where was I? In your belly?”

“She wasn’t going to let it go, and that spurred us on because we’d always said this was something we wanted to do.”

The Up hitmaker added that they had used the day to appreciate their time together over the past decade, saying, ‘Life goes by so quickly, it’s easy to forget to be there.

“This day has been a chance for us to take in what we’ve accomplished in ten years and say, ‘Wow, we did this!'”

Marvin said his wife “looked so incredible” the day she “takes his breath away again.”

He added: “Some people marry their soul mate, some their loved ones, some their best friend, I did all three with Rochelle and I really am the luckiest man in the world.”

Rochelle and Marvin started dating at the height of their pop fame in 2010, and moved in together just three months later.

The DJ then asked the question by proposing on the Caribbean island of Antigua on New Year’s Eve in 2011.