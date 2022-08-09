Idris Elba discusses his new movie Beast and shows off his DJ skills

Idris Elba talked about his new movie Beast and shared some of his DJ skills on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 49-year-old is best known as an actor, but he is also an accomplished musician and DJ, having performed with Jay-Z and Paul McCartney.

He was questioned by Fallon about the perfect songs to play in certain situations while discussing the film, which will debut in theaters on August 19.

Opening: Idris Elba talked about his new movie Beast and shared some of his DJ skills on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Musician: The 49-year-old is best known as an actor, but he is also an accomplished musician and DJ, having performed with Jay-Z and Paul McCartney

Asked: He was questioned by Fallon about the perfect songs to play in certain situations while discussing the film, which will debut in theaters August 19

Elba plays a man who takes his two daughters to Africa, where he first meets his late wife, when their lives are turned upside down.

“It’s about a family who returns to a small village in West Africa to mourn the death of a loved one, my ex-wife and the mother of my children,” he explained.

“We find that the village is so empty and has been destroyed by something or someone and it is terrible,” he added.

Upside Down: Elba plays a man who takes his two daughters to Africa, where he first met his late wife, when their lives are turned upside down

Village: “We find that the village is so empty and destroyed by something or someone and it’s terrible,” he added.

“Actually, they’re cornered by a rogue lion that has been more or less driven out of their pride by poachers,” Elba continued.

He added that the film is “basically a survival story,” adding his character and his daughters, “have a hard time coming to terms with their mother’s death, so it’s really about the beast that comes before them, the beast.” of mourning, the beast of family ties and how it all comes together

“We based that lion in the movie on a lion that’s long extinct, it’s called a Barbary lion,” he said.

Rogue lion: ‘Basically, they’re cornered by a rogue lion that poachers have broken a bit of their pride with,’ continued Elba

“It was a huge lion, much bigger than the average lion, so for the film we reinforced the fact that this was really big,” Elba added.

They also laughed at stuntman Owen wearing a makeshift “tiger” suit, which Fallon joked was “the scariest thing I’ve seen in my life.”

Fallon also asked the veteran DJ to put his skills to the test and reveal which songs would be perfect to play in different situations.

Stuntman: They also laughed at stuntman Owen wearing a makeshift “tiger” suit, which Fallon joked was “the scariest thing I’ve seen in my life”

DJ: Fallon also asked the veteran DJ to put his skills to the test and reveal which songs would be perfect to play in different situations

Dumped first, which he said was Mark Morrisson’s Return of the Mack, while proposing Luther Vandross’s If This World Were Mine to someone who wanted to propose.

When asked what he would play to “excite” yourself for potentially a big job interview, he started singing “Allow me to reintroduce myself” from Jay-Z’s Public Service Announcement… but Fallon thought he was The Humpy dance.

When asked what was the last song he would play before the venue closed, he revealed that he would be playing DMX’s Party Up (Up In Here).

Return: Dumped First, which he said was Mark Morrisson’s Return of the Mack, while proposing Luther Vandross’s If This World Were Mine to Someone Who Wanted to Propose Marriage