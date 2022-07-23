Idris Elba cosies up to his glamorous wife Sabrina at the British Podcast Awards

Idris Elba cut a neat figure as he attended the British Podcast Awards 2022 on Saturday with his wife Sabrina in London.

The 49-year-old actor attended the event with wife Sabrina, 32, whom he married in 2019, with the couple taking the stage to present the Best Wellbeing Award.

Idris looked smart in a pink button-up linen shirt that he paired with matching trousers as he claims he’s back in the running for the James Bond role.

The Luther star kept his look casual by wearing a pair of crisp white Nike Airforce sneakers.

The producer beamed as he posed next to Sabrina, who looked stunning in a tanned ensemble.

The beauty showed off her sensational figure in a stylish midi skirt which she donned with a cropped zipped shirt.

She elevated her body in a pair of black strappy high heels that sparkled a striking white manicure.

Sabrina completed her look by brushing back her dark locks in a chic up-do and sporting a radiant bronze makeup palette. .

The event at Kennington Park in London was hosted by Elis James and John Robins.

Idris and Sabrina took to the stage to present the Best Wellbeing Podcast to Effin’ Hormones, a podcast about menopause.

This is because Idris is reportedly in talks again to star in the James Bond movies.

The actor was confirmed earlier this year by 61-year-old producer of the blockbuster franchise, Barbara Broccoli, as “part of the conversation” to be the next 007.

He had previously ditched the idea of ​​playing the spy and discussed the idea of ​​playing a villain instead, but is being reconsidered after scoring highly in market research, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: ‘Idris has long been in talks to play a part in the next era of James Bond’s story and was considered for a role as an antagonist last year.

However, talks about him as the protagonist have resumed when producers realized just how popular he would be after conducting a secret market survey.

“He scored highly in the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate.

“They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis—they wanted him to be the hero.”

MailOnline has reached out to an Idris representative for comment.

It comes after James Bond producer Barbara admitted it will take a long time to pick Daniel Craig’s 007 replacement.

The filmmaker insisted it’s not as simple as choosing an actor to take on the iconic role of the friendly spy.

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said, “It’s a big decision. It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.’

Earlier this year, the blockbuster franchise’s producer confirmed that Idris Elba was “part of the conversation” to become the next 007.

Idris has long been mooted as a possible successor to Daniel, and Barbara is aware that the Luther actor would be a popular choice for the iconic role.

She told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a great actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always hard to have the conversation when there’s someone in the chair.”

Barbara added that the Bond bosses are in no rush to name the actor as they want the cast and crew to enjoy Craig’s latest film, No Time To Die.

She said: “I think we’ve decided that until No Time To Die has come to an end and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to enjoy, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we don’t plan to.” be to think of, or talk about, someone else.’

It was previously reported that Idris was in “early” talks to play a Bond villain.

A source told The Sun: ‘Idris has had informal talks with the studio and has been told there is a role for him in the next Bond film if he wants it.

“He won’t be the title character, but they recognize the amount of attraction and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment.

“It’s still very early for the talks, but so far it looks like it’s going to be the role of a villain.”

Other names associated with the role of the MI-6 agent include Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden.