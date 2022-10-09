Idris Elba and Kit Harington lead the stars as the NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Idris Elba joined Kit Harington and other stars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on Sunday for an international NFL game.

The 50-year-old Luther actor cheered from the stands as the New York Giants took on the Green Bay Packers before taking to the field.

The 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside the US and can host a minimum of two games per year.

Sports fans: Idris Elba joined Kit Harington and other stars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on Sunday for an international NFL game

Looking casual for the outing, Idris donned a white tracksuit while shielding his eyes behind shades.

The star wore his VIP credentials around his neck and watched the match intently before donning his sunglasses to look better.

He was joined by Game Of Thrones actor Kit, 35, who sported a bushy beard that he twirled between his fingers.

It remains casual: Game Of Thrones actor Kit, 35, who sported a bushy beard that he twirled between his fingers

Cheering: Idris, 50, cheered from the stands as the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers before taking to the field

Big game: The 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside the US and can host a minimum of two games a year

The Eternals star wore a gray ribbed sweater for the outing while sunglasses were on his collar.

The exciting game ended with The Giants beating the Packers 17-2 in the second half to win in beautiful style.

Other American teams taking the field in North London include the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

Cool as ice: Idris cut a casual figure for the outing, donning a white tracksuit while shielding his eyes behind shades

Look there! Kit (right) donned a gray ribbed sweater for the outing with sunglasses on his collar

Winners: The thrilling game ended with The Giants beating the Packers 17-2 in the second half to win in stunning style

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted to welcome all four teams to our beautiful stadium for the first time.

“The experience of the teams that have previously been in 2019 and 2021 has been overwhelmingly positive, with the bespoke facilities and incredible atmosphere that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium provides, making it truly the home of the NFL in the UK.

“Now that the pandemic restrictions are over, we look forward to welcoming traveling fans from the US back to N17, along with the ever-growing following the NFL is building across Europe.”

VIP: Idris wore his VIP credentials around his neck and watched the match intently before dropping off his sunglasses to look better

Intense: Kit watched the energetic play intently as he joined his friends in the stands

Footy Fan: Dizzy Rascal also went to the stadium to catch the match

It features dedicated locker rooms for players, officials and cheerleaders, as well as its own broadcasting, media and medical facilities.

An artificial field under our revolutionary retractable grass pitch means the NFL also has its own playing surface.

It comes after Idris shared some exciting new details about the highly anticipated Luther movie.

The actor is helping the new film “open doors” to the long-running crime thriller series.

Costumes: British fans arrived in fine detail for the all-important match

Quiff: Kit wore his dark brown locks perfectly for the occasion

Idris said he has finally finished filming the upcoming movie and said he is “proud” of the project.

He told LADbible: ‘The Luther film, guess what, we’ve finished it and we still have some work to do on the film, but it’s almost there.’

“We’re really proud of it.”

Radiant: former football player Adebayo Akinfenwa looked at the action with a big smile

Commentator: Former rugby player Marcus Smith commented on the match

He added about the franchise: “We are opening the doors and broadening it so that anything is possible if you can do that.”

Idris stars in the hit show as murder detective, DCI John Luther.

Luther’s fifth and final season aired four consecutive nights in 2019.

The film will also feature actors such as Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo.

Beast: Adebayo wore a beast mode t-shirt while wearing his baseball cap backwards

Fans: The crowd was delighted that the US teams had traveled down the pond