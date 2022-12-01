Idris Elba and Jonathan Ross invest in meal replacement firm Huel

An alternative food brand has received backing from Hollywood star Idris Elba and television host Jonathan Ross as part of its latest funding round.

Huel said it had raised £20 million from investors to develop products and expand its presence in stores and abroad, especially in the United States, its second largest market by sales.

Founded in 2015 by former marketing manager Julian Hearn and NHS dietitian Dr. James Collier, Huel – a portmanteau of man and fuel – offers plant-based products designed to replace traditional breakfast and lunch meals.

Investors: Actor Idris Elba and talk show host Jonathan Ross are among the famed ‘Hueligans’ who funded Huel’s most recent round of funding

These include powders in vanilla, banana and salted caramel flavours, low sugar protein bars and hot vegan meals with quinoa, rice and vegetables.

More than 270 million of its meals have been purchased by customers, many of whom are health-conscious millennials, commuters, or those too busy to cook or eat a full meal.

Actor Idris Elba, known for his role as Detective John Luther on the BBC show Luther, his wife Sabrina and talk show host Jonathan Ross are among the famous ‘Hueligans’ who funded the company’s most recent round of funding.

There has also been investment from Grace Beverley, a social media influencer who founded the direct-to-consumer fitness brands TALA and Shreddy.

The process was led by venture capital group Highland Europe, one of Huel’s most prominent investors, who injected a similar amount into the start-up four years ago.

The original investment valued Huel at $260 million, but after the Series B funding cycle, the Buckinghamshire-based brand is now worth around $560 million.

Range: Huel, founded in 2015 by Julian Hearn and former NHS dietitian Dr. James Collier, offers plant-based products designed to replace traditional breakfast and lunch meals

James McMaster, CEO of Huel, said: ‘Highland Europe has been a strong support for our business over the past four years and we are delighted to have the additional support of Idris, Sabrina, Grace and Jonathan.

“Our investors have all expressed their belief in what we are trying to achieve at Huel: making nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.”

The company will also work with the Elbas on a climate change plan aimed at encouraging people to change their diets so that global warming is limited to 1.5°C, according to the Paris Agreement.

Food production is responsible for more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to one study published in Nature Food last year

mostly related to the production of animal food.

As Huel’s product range is completely vegan, this offers significant potential for the group to benefit financially from the rising popularity of eco-friendly food and drink.

Revenues have grown tremendously since inception, rising 40 percent year-over-year in the 12 months ending July, attributable to product launches, growth in new customers and the move to stores.