Idris Elba, 49, poses next to daughter Isan, 20, at the NYC premiere of Beast

Idris Elba had an extra special plus-one for his performance at the Beast premiere in New York City – his rarely-appearing daughter Isan.

The actor, 49, was all smiles as he posed next to his child, 20, at the event, which was held Monday at the Metropolitan Musuem Of Art.

The movie star looked neat for the evening wearing a blue-grey blazer and matching trousers.

Idris also wore a white top and completed his look for the premiere with a pair of black shoes.

Isan wore a chic checked Miu Miu blouse that was rolled up at the bottom and held together by a single knot to reveal her trimmed midriff.

She paired the top with a matching mini skirt and narrow black belt, and she wore long rolled white socks with silver open-toed heels.

She wore glittery Miu Miu earrings and a hair clip with the name on them.

The actor shares his daughter with ex-wife, makeup artist Hanne ‘Kim’ Nørgaard, while he also has a son, Winston, eight, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Elba brought his first wife Hanne with him when he moved to New York to start his career.

However, he struggled to master an American accent and was reduced to working as a laborer and nightclub bouncer.

When Norgaard became pregnant with daughter Isan in 2001, the marriage collapsed due to financial difficulties. As it turns out, Isan was born the day he secured his role on The Wire, the launch pad for his later success.

A ten-year affair with pole dancer Desiree Newberry ensued, and during a long hiatus he met his second wife Sonya.

Idris was also joined at the premiere by his wife Sabrina, 34, who cut a glamorous figure in a black long-sleeved dress.

Idris stars in Beast – released on August 19 – as a freshman scientist who returns to South Africa with his two daughters for a trip to a game reserve.

It comes as Idris is reportedly in talks again to star in the James Bond movies.

The actor was confirmed earlier this year by 61-year-old producer Barbara Broccoli of the blockbuster franchise as “part of the conversation” to be the next 007.

The role was most recently played by Daniel Craig, but he made his last appearance as Bond in No Time To Die.

He had previously ditched the idea of ​​playing the spy and discussed the idea of ​​playing a villain instead, but is being reconsidered after scoring highly in market research, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Idris has long been in talks to play a part in the next era of the James Bond story and was considered for an antagonist role last year.”

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said, “It’s a big decision. It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.’