Idris Elba, 49, and wife Sabrina, 33, dress down in comfortable ensembles as they arrive in New York

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina opted for comfort when they arrived in New York on Saturday.

The Thor star, 49, and his wife of three looked cheerful as they arrived at JFK Airport in the Big Apple.

Idris opted for a white long-sleeved T-shirt and comfortable black training pants for the flight.

The frontrunner of the next James Bond combined the ensemble with a stylish brown leather bag and chic black sunglasses.

Sabrina, 33, also wore a white crew neck t-shirt, a fashionable gray overshirt and washed high-waisted jeans.

The pair wore matching gray sandals as they stepped through the airport.

The pair is known to be working together and it was reported that they were collaborating on an Afrofuturistic series similar to Black Panther in 2021.

This is because Idris is reportedly in talks again to star in the James Bond movies.

The actor was confirmed earlier this year by 61-year-old producer Barbara Broccoli of the blockbuster franchise as “part of the conversation” to be the next 007.

The role was most recently played by Daniel Craig, but he made his last appearance as Bond in No Time To Die.

He had previously ditched the idea of ​​playing the spy and discussed the idea of ​​playing a villain instead, but is being reconsidered after scoring highly in market research, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Idris has long been in talks to play a part in the next era of the James Bond story and was considered for an antagonist role last year.”

Speaking to Variety, Barbara said, “It’s a big decision. It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.’