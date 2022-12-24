Identity is complex for Lebanon’s Christian Palestinian camp

DBAYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Tucked away in the hills north of Beirut beneath a Maronite monastery, Lebanon’s only remaining Christian-majority Palestinian camp gives few outward clues to its identity. Unlike the other Palestinian refugee camps in the country, no flags or political slogans can be seen in the Dbayeh camp.

Behind closed doors it’s a different story. At a recent community Christmas dinner for elderly residents, those in Santa hats danced the dabke to popular Palestinian songs such as “Raise the Keffiyeh,” spinning the traditional Palestinian shawls or using napkins to simulate them. A speaker toasting his hopes of celebrating Christmas next year in Jerusalem in a “free Palestine” drew cheers.

Founded in 1956 on the grounds of the monastery that overlooks it, the residents of the camp have good reason to keep a low profile.

During Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, the area was a stronghold of Lebanese Christian militias fighting against the Palestine Liberation Organization. The other two Palestinian camps in Christian areas – Jisr al-Basha and Tel al-Zaatar – were razed to the ground by the militias during the war, their inhabitants killed or scattered.

Dbayeh was invaded in 1973 by the Lebanese army and in 1976 by the Lebanese Falangist militia. Many residents fled. Those who remained found themselves on the opposite side of the battle lines from fellow Palestinians, most of them Muslims.

In the decades following the end of the war in 1990, Dbayeh was largely forgotten by the rest of Lebanese Palestinians.

“Because of the separation of territories… between the Muslim quarters and the Christian quarters (in Lebanon), the minority staying in the camp (Dbayeh) was completely isolated from the other communities,” said Anis Mohsen, editor-in-chief of the Institute for Palestine . Studies quarterly Arabic magazine.

Dbayeh’s story is an extreme example of the wider fragmentation of Palestinian communities.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced to leave their homes during the 1948 Middle East war over the establishment of Israel. Today, several million Palestinian refugees and their descendants are scattered across Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, as well as the West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in 1967.

Palestinians are separated by geographic and political barriers, but religious differences between Christians and Muslims are generally not a source of division.

“We are one people,” said Antoine Helou, a member of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine and a former resident of Jisr al-Basha. “The setbacks we have as Palestinians are greater than thinking this one is Muslim, this one is Christian.”

But the sectarian division in Lebanese society left its mark on the Palestinian community.

Originally from the now-devastated village of al-Bassa in what is now Israel, 84-year-old retired teacher Youssef Nahme of Dbayeh recalled having friends from Muslim-majority camps as a young man in Lebanon.

But, he said, “after the civil war, these connections were disrupted. Not because they don’t like to visit us or we don’t like to visit them, but because of[the]Lebanese society.”

Eid Haddad, 58, fled Dbayeh with his family after his brother was killed by Falangist fighters and after the camp’s invasion in 1976. He said it was difficult to fit in.

“In the Christian area we were rejected because we are Palestinians, and in the Muslim area we were rejected because we are Christians,” he said.

Some of the Dbayeh residents who had fled, such as Nahme and his wife, returned after the fighting ended. Others, like Haddad, never came back. Today he lives in Denmark.

“I wish I could go back, but every time I think about it, all the (memories) come back,” he said.

Today, the camp is home to about 2,000 residents, a mix of Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrian refugees. Wissam Kassis, head of a civilian committee that serves as a sort of governing body, said that of about 530 families living in the camp, about 230 are Palestinian.

Palestinian residents say they maintain good relations with their Lebanese neighbors. Many have intermarried and some have received Lebanese citizenship. But some Lebanese continue to blame the Palestinians for the country’s civil war. Palestinians in Lebanon are prohibited from owning property and are prohibited from working in many occupations.

“People say, ‘Go back to Palestine.’ I say, ‘Send us back,’” said Therese Semaan, who lives in the two-room house her family built and rebuilt in 1990 after it was bombed during fighting between rival Christian Lebanese factions.

Still, Semaan said, “We live better than the other camps.”

The camp receives limited services from the UN Relief and Works Agency, which was established decades ago to help Palestinian refugees. The agency runs a clinic and cleans the streets, but has no school in the camp. A UNRWA school in the nearby Beirut suburb of Bourj Hammoud closed in 2013 due to low enrollment – ​​a sore point among locals.

Until recently, relations with Palestinian officials were even more limited. It wasn’t until 2016 that Dbayeh formed his own committee to serve as a go-between with the UN agency and Palestinian embassy and political factions.

The factions themselves do not have an active presence in Dbayeh, Kassis said, and camp residents keep their political activities understated.

“For example, if there is bombing (by Israeli forces) in Gaza, we hold a prayer vigil at most,” he said. “We are not going to protest in an aggressive way.”

Many Muslim Palestinians in Lebanon are either unaware of the camp or view its residents with suspicion, believing them to have ties to the right-wing Christian Lebanese parties that took control of the area during the war. Kassis acknowledged that’s true in some cases, but said it’s a small minority.

“There are people who love Palestine very much and there are people who don’t, but it’s a small percentage” of people who have joined the other side, he said. “We’re fighting to create more of a sense of belonging.”

In a new initiative, youth athletes from Dbayeh play basketball and football alongside those from other Palestinian camps. The games led to renewed ties, Kassis said.

Community groups from other camps have started coming to Dbayeh to clean up streets and distribute aid and Christmas gifts.

Kholoud Hussein of the Najda Association NGO, from the Bourj al-Barajneh camp south of Beirut, coordinated a series of projects in Dbayeh this year. “A lot of people in other camps didn’t know about Dbayeh,” she said, but now they’re starting to know.

The recognition goes both ways. Eighteen-year-old Rita al-Moussa from Dbayeh speaks with a Lebanese accent, has studied in Lebanese schools and has Lebanese friends. Growing up, she felt little connection to her Palestinian roots, but now she plays soccer with a group of young women from the Shatila and Mar Elias camps in Beirut.

As a result, she said, “we have moved closer to the other Palestinian camps.”