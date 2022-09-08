Idan Ohayon – Israeli TikTok star who became famous with videos mocking his weight – dies aged 28

<!–

An Israeli TikTok star who became famous for posting videos mocking his own weight problems has died aged 28.

Idan Ohayon, who has more than 140,000 followers on TikTok, died Tuesday evening at the Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel.

Ohayon’s family said his cause of death was a medical condition without extending further.

The Israeli became famous on Tiktok for posting videos of himself eating food and mocking his own obesity.

Ohayon’s 140,000 TikTok followers paid tribute to the influencer, saying they were “devastated” by his death.

‘My heart is torn, such a young man. May his memory be blessed,” one fan wrote on Tiktok.

Ohayan’s large following on TikTok, as well as his 52,000 followers on Instagram and thousands of subscribers on YouTube made him a well-known influencer in Israel.

One fan wrote on Ohayon’s Instagram page, “I’ve known you since you started the network, I’ll miss you, dear friend.”

His funeral took place on Wednesday at a ceremony in the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat.

Survived by his mother, brother and sister, Ohayon was cast in a documentary reality show called “The Creatoks” a few months ago.

He was set to compete with other influencers on the show to win the title of Israel’s Best Content Creator.

Ohayon told Israeli media a few months ago that he had taken a break from social media – but when he came back, he posted a series of videos on TikTok and ended up with thousands of followers.

“One day I decided to return to social media, so I updated a video on Tiktok,” Ohayon said. Ynet.

“Suddenly I hit 300,000 views in 24 hours, so I posted another video and another, and the views just kept coming.

“I went back to my old life and got a lot of followers and it was cool. People even recognized me when I walked down the street and asked for selfies.’