Idaho stabbings: Professor sues TikToker who accused her

(NewsNation) — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok user who accused her of playing a role in the stabbing deaths of four students. First reported by the argonaut, the University of Idaho student newspaper wrote that Ashley Guillard of Texas claims to have solved several murders “using tarot cards and other readings”.

Guillard, who has more than 106,000 followers on TikTok, has now turned his attention to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were found dead in a rental house near campus on November 13. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates. Chapin and Kernodle were dating. The people have yet to name a suspect, but have cleared several people. Due to the lack of information about what happened, online rumors and speculation about the case have been going around. One of the victims’ neighbors told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that she went to the police of her own free will to send her DNA to online detectives who were suspicious of him. Leave him alone.

In his own videos, Guillard accused Rebecca Scofield, a history professor at the University of Idaho, of ordering the “execution” of the four students. Guillard, without evidence, claims that Scofield was, or at least wanted to, be romantically involved with one of the victims.

According to the Argonaut, a cease and desist letter was sent to Guillard on November 29, about five days after the videos began, demanding that he remove them. Scofield, Argonaut wrote, says she was in Oregon with her husband visiting friends when the students died. She also said that none of the victims were ever in her class and that she doesn’t remember meeting them.

Scofield’s lawsuit, according to the idaho Statesman, Guillard says, “he decided to use the pain of the community for his online self-promotion.” Now, the lawsuit says, Guillard’s TikTok videos caused Scofield significant emotional distress. The professor had to install a security system and cameras at her residence, and now fears for her life, the complaint says. “These false statements… further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine efforts of law enforcement to find the individuals responsible in order to provide answers to families and the public,” Wendy J. Olson, Scofield’s attorney, said in an email to the Statesman.

Meanwhile, Guillard has made videos saying he will “win” the lawsuit and that Scofield will regret filing it. “I’m actually beaming with excitement,” Guillard said. “I can’t wait to present my ideas in court.”