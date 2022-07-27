Idaho sheriff slams ‘idiotic’ Biden administration for reaching ‘crisis stage’ at the border

An Idaho sheriff criticized the Biden administration for claiming the southern border is safe, as he claimed his county is “on the brink of collapse” following a drug overdose spate triggered by Mexican cartels crossing over to the US.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue appeared on “Fox & Friends First” Wednesday to discuss the “crisis level” of drug overdose in his county.

His comments come a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke at the Aspen Security Forum and claimed the southern border is safe – even as border police officers face historic migrant numbers.

“It is absolutely ridiculous to think that this border is safe, that we are safe in our communities. We’re not,” Sheriff Donahue said in response. “We are on the brink of a total collapse.”

Donahue added that the minister is an “idiot” if he believes the border is secure.

Donahue explained that his county – which is 2,000 miles from the southern border – is experiencing a “crisis level” of drug overdose, primarily fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“Honestly, we are in a crisis phase,” he said ‘Fox & Friends First’ host Carley Shimkus. “We’ve never seen the number of seizures and the amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine, as we see with fentanyl. And of course we are still dealing with the methamphetamine crisis that we have been in for years.’

There have been numerous hospitalizations of deputies in the province just for coming into contact with powerful drugs.

Donahue, who spent six years with an FBI gang task force before becoming sheriff, explained that these cartels exist in all communities in the United States.

“Not a day or night goes by that we don’t have to deal with someone associated with the Mexican cartels, at least in our community and communities in the state of Idaho,” he said, agreeing with the host that she ” at war with the cartels.’

Donahue also described how the cartels attempted to kidnap his then 16-year-old daughter during his time with the task force, but added that the plot was not carried out.

“My family is threatened by these gangs, by being a member of the cartel,” he said. “They tried to kidnap my daughter years ago. She was 16 years old. Fortunately, that case was unraveled before it actually happened.’

Figures for June show that the Dutch DPA found 239,416 migrants last month alone. It means there have been 200,000 crossings per month in the past three months

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week said the southern border is “secure”, but he made it clear that this does not mean it is “safe”.

Mayorkas acknowledged the situation is a “historic challenge” but claimed the border is secure.

“Look, the border is clear,” he said. “We are working to make the border safer. That has been a historic challenge.’

He clarified that “safe and sure are two different words”, adding that there is still work to be done.

But insistence that the border is secure comes amid a prevalent surge in border crossings and complaints from New York City and Washington, D.C. that the crisis is finally hitting after Arizona and Texas begin transporting migrants to city hubs to deal with them.

Ferries are at an all-time high at this point in the year with nearly 1.75 million crossings in fiscal 2022 with the release of June’s figures last week – and there are still three months to go before a total roundup for the year. year has been counted.

The figures for the last quarter show that 200,000 migrants have crossed the southern border every month for the past three months.

A child asylum seeker pours water over his head to cool off after waiting on the US side of the southern border wall to be transported by CBP to a processing center

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stressed that much work still needs to be done to ensure that the southern border, which has seen a huge increase in migrants, is safe

At least 4,000 migrants have arrived in DC. Texas started bus services there in April, and Arizona followed their neighbor’s lead in May. An additional 3,000 have arrived in NYC in recent weeks.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released figures for June last week showing that there were 207,416 migrants last month alone, compared to 189,034 in June last year.

The last year of Trump’s presidency, there were 33,049 meetings in June 2020.

With the latest figures from June, the fiscal year 2022 has now seen a total of 1,746,119 encounters at the southern border, already higher than the previous year when 1,734,686 migrants were found by the CBP.