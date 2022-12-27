Idaho police offer advice as pressure mounts to find suspect who killed four students

Police officers investigating the quadruple murders of students in Moscow, Idaho, have been offered advice as the investigation enters its seventh week with police yet to name a suspect or motive and under intense pressure to solve the case, may reveal DailyMail.com.

Childhood friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, their roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20, were killed where they slept on the second and third floors of the rented house. that the girls shared with two other students.

Locked in their rooms on the first floor, it was one of these two survivors who called 911 at 11:58 a.m. on November 13 because they were unable to wake one of the victims and feared she had passed out.

Speaking earlier this month, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry admitted that the brutality of the massacre they uncovered, the first homicides in the small Idaho college town in seven years, has deeply shocked all those in charge. to investigate it.

Chief Fry broke down in tears as he told Fox News: ‘I’m a father with daughters. It’s hard. we’re human. We don’t go to these and just turn it on. It affects us. But we have a job to do and we’re going to keep doing that job, we’re going to keep moving forward.’

Fry’s visible emotion offered a glimpse into the cost of dealing with such a gruesome crime and a scene unlike any his relatively inexperienced force had witnessed. The lead investigator, Brett Payne, is a 32-year-old Army veteran with only two years of police work under his belt.

Now, DailyMail.com has learned that advisory services have been “activated and offered” to officers, all of whom are working through the holidays in a bid to solve the crime that has gripped the nation.

Moscow Police Department spokesman Captain Anthony Dahlinger told DailyMail.com: “From the point of view of caring for our officers, we have activated [counseling] resources for anyone who needs them, and our priority is to keep our force healthy while we work until we conclude this investigation.’

He added: ‘Morale is high, and we are all committed to seeing this investigation through to the end, as the holidays are a bit moot. We are simply focused on that goal.

Last week, DailyMail.com learned about the private taxi driver who took Goncalves and Mogen home, inadvertently delivering them not to safety but to their death.

Tension showed on the face of Idaho State Trooper Brandalyn Crapo as she stood guard during a vigil Nov. 30 for the slain students.

Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho, was visibly shaken at a news conference after the murders last month.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he expressed little faith in the abilities of the Moscow Police Department, saying: “It’s not lost on me that my job was to get them home safely and this time it didn’t really make a difference.”

“Those kids deserve justice, and this community feels like the police aren’t even trying. Which is 100% related to the way they communicate with the community and people are afraid.

The driver recounted how he had picked up the girls around 1:45 a.m., recalling that they were “super excited” about the pasta dish they had just bought from the Grub Truck concession stand.

He said: ‘Most of us here have very little faith in the Moscow Police Department. We cannot tell if we are observing qualified investigators managing the situation or if they are completely lost and grasping a straw.

The Moscow Police Department is being assisted by 62 FBI agents and 28 Indiana State Police officers.

DailyMail.com has learned that the FBI has hired two criminal profilers in an attempt to better understand who might have committed the brutal murders.

Kaylee and Madison were found on the top floor of their Moscow, Idaho, home. College lovers Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found in a second-floor bedroom while survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor.

But police have yet to recover the murder weapon, name any suspects or give any clues as to what might be behind the brutality.

And they have delivered mixed messages on whether they believe the attacks were targeted or random. They initially suggested that one of the students was the target before backtracking and suggesting that the house, rather than an individual victim, may have been the focus of the killer.

Meanwhile, pundits and web detectives have offered a number of unverified theories: that the killer was an incel driven by hatred of women, that he was the ‘stalker’ Goncalves had allegedly complained about, or that it was the same killer who attacked a couple in Marion County, Oregon, last year, leaving 26-year-old Travis Juetten dead and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn critically injured.

But there is little to no information coming from the official investigation, other than lines of inquiry that were closed and people removed.

These include the private rental car driver, the two surviving roommates, a man seen on Grub Truck surveillance video, the male ‘Jack’ whom Goncalves and Mogen called multiple times during the early morning hours of November 13 and the 6th person on the lease. that he moved before the school year started.