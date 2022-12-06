Idaho police focus on movements of two students who were killed in quadruple murder

Idaho police say they are now seeking more information about the past movements of two of the college students killed in a quadruple homicide last month, as they deny telling the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves that her injuries were “more brutal than ” than those of the other victims.

In its latest statement on the November 13 murders, the Moscow Police Department said Monday it is investigating the movements of victims Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who visited Ethan’s frat house hours before the murders.

Police believe that Ethan and Xana visited Sigma Chi’s home on the University of Idaho campus from around 9:00 p.m. on November 12 until around 1:45 a.m., when they returned to Xana’s home outside. from campus, just a short walk away.

“That actually seems to be one of the biggest areas where we don’t have a lot of information,” Idaho State Police director of communications Aaron Snell said. Good morning america.

“So being able to track down what they did that night, maybe who they contacted, maybe the routes they took home, that would be important to the investigation,” he added.

Ethan and Xana, dating in their 20s, were stabbed to death along with Xana’s roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, in the house they shared, likely in their sleep. Police still have no suspects or the murder weapon.

Previous appeals to the public had focused on Kaylee and Madison’s activities on the night of the murders, which included stops at a sports bar and a food truck.

The stabbing on November 13 killed (from left) Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen (on Kaylee’s shoulders), Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Police believe that Ethan and Xana visited Sigma Chi’s house (above) from around 9:00 pm on November 12 until around 1:45 am, when they returned to Xana’s house.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated between investigators and the families of the victims, who expressed frustration that they had not identified a suspect.

Kaylee’s father, Steven, previously told her Brian Entin of NewsNation that the police had told him that her injuries were worse than those of the other victims, but he did not elaborate.

Moscow police contradicted that comment in their new statement, saying: “With the criminal investigation active, law enforcement has not disclosed any additional facts to the family or the public.”

“There have been statements and speculation about this case, the injuries of the victims, the cause of death, the collection and processing of evidence, and the investigative techniques,” the statement added.

“However, we strongly believe that speculation and unexamined information is a disservice to the victims, their families and our community,” he continued, echoing earlier statements, as the small-town department leading the investigation has been subject of increasing criticism.

“The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information wherever possible, but not at the expense of compromising investigation and prosecution,” the department said.

Kaylee’s family (above) previously said they learned her injuries were worse than the other victims. The family says she is tired of waiting for answers from the police in Moscow

Kaylee and Madison were found on the top floor of their Moscow, Idaho, home. College lovers Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found in a second-floor bedroom while survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor.

Police also said they investigated the theory that Kalyee had a stalker, as they continue to search for answers three weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed in their off-campus home on November 13.

Police said that in mid-October, two men appeared to follow Kaylee inside the local Moscow business and then followed her to her car, but made no contact.

After speaking to the two men, police determined that it was an isolated incident and said there was no evidence to suggest they were involved in the killings.

Monday’s update revealed that two men were seen inside the unknown business before they went their separate ways, with one man following Goncalves inside the business. He was later seen following her out of the business as she walked to her car.

The man walked away from her and did not appear to have made any contact with her, police said. Police did not say at which business the incident occurred.

Police contacted both men and learned that the two were trying to meet women at the business, which was corroborated through further investigation.

Police also revealed Monday that no evidence was found on Goncalves’ dog, Murphy, who was found at the scene. It has not yet been determined which room the dog was in when the murders occurred.

Kaylee’s dog Murphy (pictured), who had been in the house at the time of the murders and was found unharmed, now lives with her boyfriend Jack DuCoeur.

“During the search of the house, a dog was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed,” according to the statement.

Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication that the animal had entered the crime scene. The dog was taken to Animal Services and turned over to a responsible person.

Three weeks after the grizzly murders, few answers have surfaced and authorities have yet to name a suspect or even a person of interest in the case.

Kaylee and Madison slept on the third floor, and Xana and Ethan were on the second floor. Police said the killer entered the home through a sliding glass door on the second floor, which was level with the backyard.

Two other roommates were in the house but were unharmed and unaware that the attack occurred. They were sleeping on the first floor.

Detectives have reviewed more than 2,645 email tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions, according to the most recent update.

“We believe that someone has information that will add context to the picture that investigators are creating of what happened that night,” Moscow police said in a statement Monday.

‘Our focus is research, not activities. Your information, whether you think it’s important or not, could be one of the pieces of the puzzle that helps solve these murders.

Last week, Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told Dailymail.com that all four victims may have been the targets of the gruesome stabbings on November 13.

He confirmed that investigators have gathered enough evidence to suggest the killings were targeted, but admitted they are no closer to identifying the killer yet.

Monday’s update said: ‘We have not changed our belief that the killings were a targeted attack. However, investigators have not concluded whether the target was the residence or its occupants.

Autopsies determined that all four students were stabbed to death, likely with a fixed-blade knife, and investigators checked with local stores to see if any had recently sold military-style knives.