Idaho murder suspect is extradited from Pennsylvania and left jail at 6 a.m

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has begun his extradition process back to Idaho after leaving Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. this morning.

The 28-year-old left Monroe County Correctional Facility after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday. NewsNation.

He is expected to be transferred to Moscow’s Latah County Jail, less than two miles from where the brutal killings took place on November 13.

Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate, said “I love you” to his mother in court, while his sister comforted her as she cried during the hearing.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”

It has not been made public who Kohberger is representing Idaho, but a team of five investigators hired by his defense team was sent to the house where the quadruple homicide took place.

Once Kohberger arrives in Idaho, state law allows the court to unseal the affidavit of probable cause — something the victim’s families were eager to do.

He will have to appear in court before that can happen, on four counts of murder and one of burglary.

Representatives of the Association for Crime Scene Reconstruction leave the house of murdered Moscow students on behalf of Kohberger’s defense team

Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, confirmed yesterday that they believe Kohberger is so desperate to return to Idaho to find out the contents of the affidavit.

The criminal justice graduate student drove more than 2,500 miles across the country with his father, Michael, in early December, more than a month after the murders.

His Pennsylvania public defender confirmed he had been pulled over twice for driving too close to the car in front of him in Indiana.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached Kohberger’s sedan on I-70 just outside Indianapolis on Dec. 15.

During the check, Kohberger’s father also seemed concerned when the officer asked Kohberger for his driver’s license and registration.

A Hancock County deputy sheriff had previously stopped him on the same issue of tracking too closely.

Vegan Kohberger has met his dietary requirements in Monroe and will be one of 42 inmates at the Latah prison.

Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger was apprehended by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15 — but police had no information that he was a suspect in the student murders

Hours after his extradition, detectives hired by Kohberger’s defense team arrived at the King Road property to take photos and video

Three men and two women arrived at the building on King Road in Moscow around noon on Tuesday

He also gets access to a small library, a pull-up bar and a small recreational garden – with inmates spending an hour a day in either or a combination of the two.

They reportedly spent about 45 minutes taking video footage inside and outside the property.

Four of the detectives then left the premises, but a crime scene reconstruction analyst remained behind.

Meanwhile, Kohberger’s parents have insisted they have no money for a private attorney.

They attended his hearing yesterday, covering their faces from the media, when he appeared in a red prison-issued jumpsuit and handcuffed.

Kohberger’s therapist sister, Melissa, attended the extradition hearing with her parents on Tuesday

Kohberger’s parents covered their faces when they arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday. The family supports him

The suspect’s father, Michael Kohberger, arrives at the courthouse wearing a summer hat to hide his face

The investigation into the home comes after the court ordered a cleanup mission halted when it was announced authorities had made an arrest in the chilling case.

Photos show that an Idaho State Police trooper accompanied the group, but the Idaho attorney representing Kohberger has yet to be identified.

Ex-homicide detective and attorney Ted Williams said, “The fact that Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has hired private investigators to investigate this crime scene leads me to believe he will certainly mount a strong defense.”

Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar said the alleged killer expects to be “exonerated” — with his family standing by him.

He claims that the family considers it “uncharacteristic at all” that he is accused of the bloody murders.

Monroe County Sheriff Deputies escort Bryan Kohberger to the courthouse Tuesday morning

The accused killer appeared to enter the court through a side door, with his hearing lasting just 20 minutes

The PhD student was arrested at his parents’ home, while the families of the victims eagerly await Kohberger’s extradition and the likely statement to become public.

Investigators began tracking Kohberger’s movements in the US, with witnesses claiming they saw both him and his father making repairs to a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 16.

Police then seized the vehicle from outside his parents’ home as they stormed into the property in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Kohberger had previously studied under a Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on serial killers, and was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to outline a motive, but those who knew Kohberger say he took a keen interest in the psychology of criminals.