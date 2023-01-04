Idaho murder suspect goes to the bathroom during Illinois pitstop while being transported

The man suspected of killing four students had a pit stop at an Illinois airport when he was extradited to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges Wednesday night.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, and is being flown to Moscow, where the students were found dead in their off-campus home.

Photos show Kohberger’s flight, which departed from Pennsylvania, landed at Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois, at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Kohberger’s private flight had stopped for fuel while the suspect exited the plane for a bathroom break.

Kohberger is expected to land in Moscow later in the evening, where reporters are already awaiting his arrival, as his new attorney was recently spotted scouring the crime scene to prepare his case.

The airport was evacuated during the halt, which lasted only a few minutes as the police plane refueled and took off for Idaho

After getting off the plane in Illinois, Kohberger, wearing an all-red uniform, was seen handcuffed with officers surrounding him.

During the toilet break, the small airport was closed and the building was evacuated, except for Kohberger and the agents who transported him, TMZ reports.

Sources told the outlet the halt lasted just a few minutes before it left for Moscow.

The small plane, a 2015 single-engine Pilatus, is owned and operated by the Pennsylvania State Police and seats just 11 people.

Members of the media have already gathered at the Pullman-Moscow airport to snap a photo of Kohberger as he arrives in Idaho to meet with investigators.

Kohberger had agreed to expedite his extradition to Moscow as he claimed his innocence and said he would fight to exonerate himself.

His attorney, Anne Taylor, 57, has already sent a team of detectives to the home of the slain student on Kings Road in Idaho to begin a crime scene reconstruction before Kohberger returns to the state.

Taylor and a team of four others visited the house where the bloody massacres took place on Tuesday, the same day Kohberger waived his extradition in court.

Taylor is known for previously overturning a murder conviction of Jonathan Ellington, who was accused of using his car to hit a woman in a traffic accident.

He was arrested after being tracked by the FBI for four days near his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, with authorities locating the genetic genealogy suspect.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”

Once Kohberger arrives in Idaho, state law allows the court to unseal the affidavit of probable cause — something the victim’s families were eager to do.

He will have to appear in court before that can happen, on four counts of murder and one of burglary.