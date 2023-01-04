Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives back in Moscow in handcuffs to be formally charged

<!–

Suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger has returned to Moscow in handcuffs to be charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, agreed to be extradited to Idaho from Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon during a brief 10-minute hearing in Monroe County.

On Wednesday night, a plane carrying the alleged killer landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, just across the state line in Washington. He had made a pit stop halfway through at an Illinois airport.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show the moment Kohberger stepped out of a Pennsylvania State Police Pilatus PC-12 jet that was surrounded by officers as it came to a stop after a nearly 12-hour journey — parking next to a hangar a distance from the commercial terminal.

A glum Kohberger, wearing a prison-issue red jumpsuit topped with a black jacket, was ushered off the plane and into a waiting police SUV before being transported to Latah County Jail, a 15-minute drive away in Moscow.

He was accompanied on the long westward flight by four armed Pennsylvania State Police officers and was met by officers from the Moscow Police Department and the Idaho State Police.

A crowd of locals from Moscow and Pullman was also waiting – they stood by their cars in the airport parking lot to watch the plane land.

The WSU criminology PHD candidate now faces a hearing within the next 24 hours where he will be formally charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger has maintained he had nothing to do with the knife murders of college students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, 20, and is expected to plead not guilty when he appears before Judge Megan Marshal.

Kohberger’s return to Idaho is the latest twist in a case that has drawn the nation’s attention for more than two months.

Madison, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan were found dead in their beds on the morning of Nov. 13 — in a scene so brutal that police told DailyMail.com, “it’s one of the worst we’ve ever seen.”

Police arrived at the house after an “unconscious person” alarm came from the phone of the housemates of one of the victims at 11:58 a.m.

When they went inside, they found Xana and Ethan dead on the second floor, while Kaylee and Madison were found on the third.

All four died of knife wounds — with Latah County coroner Kathy Mabbutt saying the cuts that killed the quartet were made with a large fixed-blade knife.

Police also revealed that the four had died between 3am and 4am, with all four enjoying their last night out in Moscow before returning home just before 2am.

Kaylee and Madison had been to a popular local bar called The Corner Club and were caught on camera buying a serving of carbonara pasta from a local food truck before catching a cab home.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Xana had been to a party at the Sigma Chi dorm, which is close to the King Road crime scene, before arriving home around the same time as Madison and Kaylee.

Two other housemates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, also slept in the property at the time of the murders, but survived the massacre.

The brutal killings initially seemed to have stunned Moscow police, with little information released during the first six weeks of the investigation – other than police thinking it was a ‘targeted’ killing.

Shortly before Christmas, police asked for help in finding the driver of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the home, but made no further announcements until Dec. 30 when they announced that Kohberger had been cornered during an early morning raid.

The criminology student was apprehended at his parents’ home in the Poconos Mountains and committed to the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Kohberger, who appeared to be wearing a suicide vest in his booking photo, had made the drive back to Pennsylvania from Pullman, Washington, in the same white Hyundai that police were looking for.

Despite being pulled over twice in Indiana, he was allowed to make the drive across the country, but was closely watched by police for four days before being arrested.

The 28-year-old later told his lawyers he was “surprised” he had been arrested and said he “looks forward to being acquitted” when the case goes to trial.