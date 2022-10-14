Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: first a misplaced baseball cap was discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup with only one tire intact.

The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk.

Partridge, a former US Army infantryman, felt “spiritually called” to volunteer at the Ukrainian army as they defend the country from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry said. He flew to Poland on a one-way ticket in April, his backpack full of body armor, a helmet and other tactical gear.

“I got to the embassy and board a bus to the border,” Partridge wrote on his Facebook page on April 27. “From this point on, I probably won’t be giving any more locations or actions for opsec reasons. I’ll let you all know I’m alive.”

Partridge joined a military unit with several volunteers from other countries, Corry said, with the men relying mainly on interpreters to communicate. Partridge and his fellow soldiers were in Severodonetsk, a town in the Luhansk region, when he was hit on the head by shrapnel during an attack by Russian combat vehicles, Corry said.

The unit had no stretchers and was still under attack, Corry said, but Partridge’s fellow soldiers blanketed him and loaded him and other injured colleagues into a dull-painted pickup truck to get them to safety.

“I have a picture of the truck,” Corry said in a phone interview on Friday. The photo shows a dull painted pickup with shredded rubber hanging from the wheel hubs. All but one of the tires were destroyed in the grim flight to safety.

“As a family, we really love that photo of the vehicle — it shows the courage of how they tried to save their men, and the way they pushed that vehicle to the last leg to get to the hospital,” she said. “It speaks volumes.”

Partridge leaves behind five young children. Ignoring questions about the children and some other parts of Partridge’s life, Corry said the family had jointly agreed to focus on his military service out of respect for those “who are still alive and still affected by his personal life.”

“We only want to focus on the good he has done and don’t want to mention personal things,” Corry said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Military service has been a big part of Partridge’s life. He was the youngest of five children and his father was a member of the United States Air Force. As a child, Partridge liked to dress up in his father’s large camouflage uniform and play “army man” in the mud, Corry said.

By the time he graduated high school, Partridge had grown into a sociable man with a booming voice and a joking personality, she said.

“When he showed up, you knew he was there. He had a bigger personality,” she said. “If someone was sad, he would make sure to cheer them up. He liked to spend quality time with people.”

He enlisted in the United States Army in 2006 and served in Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009 before leaving the military in 2012.

He didn’t talk much about his experiences in Iraq, but she knew some of it weighed heavily on him throughout his life.

“He was a Humvee driver, and when he was training they told him if the driver if he tried to save himself his men would probably be killed, but if he saved his men he would most likely be killed said Corey. brother told her. “That was something that stuck with him.”

Yet it was the battlefield where Partridge thrived. Corry believed that the adrenaline, sense of purpose, and heightened sense of service attracted him.

“It was almost as if he could see that he had a greater purpose to fulfill,” she said. “Sometimes it was harder for him to intervene in the civilian world.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Partridge felt the need to help the Ukrainians. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and believed he was spiritually called to join the fray, she said.

“He believed it with every fiber of his being, and he wanted to honor his God,” she said.

He stayed with Corry for a while before making the trip to Ukraine. When she left, she discovered that his camouflage cap had been left in her laundry room. It was strange, she said, because he was very neat and organized and never left things lying around.

“I just set it aside for a bit, and it stayed there for a while,” she said, breathing in trembling. “And the day I decided to pick it up and wear it because I wanted to feel close to him is the day he died.”

Partridge’s family knew he might not come home. A few encouraged him to think a little longer about his decision, but Partridge intended to serve, she said.

“We are sad, but due to the circumstances it was already a thought that he could die. It wasn’t like we were caught off guard,’ Corry said. “In a way, it was something we had to understand when he went there.”

Partridge was in a coma and on a ventilator for eight days before dying. Relatives had the chance to say goodbye long-distance before he died, she said.

The family raises money to try to bring Partridge’s remains home to be buried in Blackfoot, Idaho. They also hope to raise money to replace the truck his unit used to take Partridge to the hospital, as well as buy other essential supplies for his unit, she said.

“We just want to do something to pay the men back,” Corry said.

At least four other US citizens have been killed in fighting in Ukraine, according to reports from their families and the US State Department. The Ukrainian government has enlisted people with military experience join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

____

Follow the coverage of the AP about the war https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

PART: