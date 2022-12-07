Idaho lawmaker warns university faces ‘snowballing disaster’ if murder of 4 students isn’t solved

A state lawmaker has warned the University of Idaho could face a “snowball disaster” if the murders of four students are not solved.

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, 50, revealed that the state has already donated $1 million towards the investigation of the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20.

With the murders unsolved for almost a month, Rubel worries that the school may face ‘collapsed enrollment’ and a wave of students transferring schools.

“It’s going to be a huge disaster if they don’t get to the bottom of it,” Rubel said. KHQ. ‘My daughter’s best friend is there. I know people who don’t want to go back.

“No one wants to send their children to a community where they can face this type of horror. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, it’s every student’s worst nightmare. They have to find the perpetrator.

The Democratic lawmaker’s comments come after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that a student’s father gave her a gun to protect herself and that others are blocking front doors with chairs at night.

I just spoke with the Minority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives @IlanaRubel– says he supports the governor’s commitment to fund research into the murders at the University of Idaho. To say that if it is not solved soon, it could be detrimental to the University. #VandalStrong pic.twitter.com/UaD1eMjFLL —Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 6, 2022

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, 50, revealed that the state has already donated $1 million for the investigation into the murder of a University of Idaho student and has no problem providing more. . “If that’s what it takes,” she told the outlet. “I fear that the likelihood of the University of Idaho and the safety of everyone in that community is at stake.”

He also fears that if the case is not resolved, the university could have a ‘collapsed enrollment’ and students will transfer. “It’s going to be a huge disaster if they don’t get to the bottom of it,” Rubel said. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed on November 13.

Rubel also said that the $1 million already invested by the state in the murder investigation was a “bargain” and that she would “support investing more than that.”

“If that’s what it takes,” he told the outlet. ‘I’m afraid the likelihood of the University of Idaho and the safety of everyone in that community is at stake.

We need to get to the bottom of that case.

Moscow police say they have received more than 2,600 email tips, more than 2,700 phone calls, more than 1,084 digital media submissions to FBI liaison, 113 physical evidence and have taken 4,000 crime scene photographs with multiple scans. three-dimensional views of the residence.

Kaylee Goncalves’ family revealed that her injuries were more extensive than those sustained by Xana, her boyfriend Ethan, or even Maddie, who was in bed with her when they were killed on November 13.

The fact that her injuries were “significantly more brutal” than those of the other victims is fueling theories that she was the target of the quadruple homicide.

The police have denied telling Mr. Goncalves this information.

But on Monday, the Moscow Police Department said it is investigating the movements of Ethan and Xana, who visited Ethan’s frat house hours before the murders.

The Democratic lawmaker’s comments come after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that a student’s father gave her a gun to protect herself and others are barricading her doors with chairs at night (Pictured: University of California students Idaho)

Students can currently also take classes remotely if they want to choose

Police believe that Ethan and Xana visited Sigma Chi’s home on the University of Idaho campus from around 9:00 p.m. on November 12 until around 1:45 a.m., when they returned to Xana’s home outside. from campus, just a short walk away.

“That seems to be one of the biggest areas where we don’t have a lot of information,” Idaho State Police director of communications Aaron Snell told Good Morning America.

“So being able to track down what they did that night, maybe who they contacted, maybe the routes they took home, that would be important to the investigation,” he added.

Reed Ofsthun, president of the Sigma Chi chapter of the University of Idaho, told reporters Tuesday that the fraternity is fully cooperating with police in connection with the Nov. 13 murders.

Ofsthun confirmed that he had known Xana as a friend and that Ethan was a member of the fraternity. She said there were no cameras in Sigma Chi’s house that could help in the investigation.

Kaylee’s family grows bigger and bigger frustrated with failed police investigation in the murder of his daughter, which has so far produced no new leads.

Now, they’re turning to private investigators to help them find answers.

Kaylee’s father, Steven, told the New York Post he was horrified to learn that some of the detectives in the homicide unit of the Moscow Police Department were in their twenties.

“They’re just inexperienced, and I don’t want anyone making mistakes on my son’s case,” Steven said.

Police are now investigating Xana and Ethan’s final move, where they are suspected to have been at Ethan’s frat house until almost 2 a.m.

Kaylee’s family is growing frustrated with the botched police investigation into their daughter’s murder, which has so far produced no new leads (pictured left to right: Madison and Kaylee)

Steven was enraged that the detectives are allowing the case to “cool off” and that while they may not appreciate his continued interaction with the media, his daughter’s killer needs to be found.

Police have said that some of the victims had defensive wounds, but it is unclear who or how many. Goncalves said Saturday that Kaylee and Madison appeared to have died in different ways.

“I’ll cut to the chase: Their means of death don’t match up,” said Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves. Lawrence Jones Cross Country. She has said that Kaylee and Mogen were sleeping in the same bed when the attack occurred.

“Their damage points don’t match,” he added. I’m just going to say it. It didn’t leak to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral. I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box and I can talk about it.

Detectives on Wednesday night revealed they weren’t sure if the murdered University of Idaho students were the target of the killer, contradicting Chief James Fry, who previously insisted they were.

The four murdered students were found on the second and third floors.

“We believe they are targeted because we take the totality of the circumstances that we are looking at,” Fry told reporters on November 20, a week after the killings.

The statement was recently echoed by Latah County Attorney Bill Thompson.

But the department filed a correction, stating: “Detectives do not currently know if the residence or the occupants were specifically targeted, but are continuing to investigate.”

Nearly three weeks after the grizzly murders, few answers have emerged despite the father of one of the victims claiming the killer was “careless” and left behind a “mess” of evidence.