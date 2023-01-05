Idaho ‘Killer’ Bryan Kohberger Haunted Home of Murder Victims TWELVE TIMES

Idaho suspected killer Bryan Kohberger raided his victim’s home 12 times before brutally murdering them, a police statement said.

Authorities released the affidavit ahead of the 28-year hearing in Moscow, Idaho, later today.

It reveals how Kohberger switched off his phone the night of the murders in an attempt to cover his tracks before the murders – turning it off before getting too close to the property.

According to the documents, the criminal justice graduate stalked the property on every occasion late at night and early morning — all but one.

Officials did not disclose the exact dates he searched the three-story property, but confirmed he was apprehended just two minutes after leaving the area covered by the cell phone tower closest to the house.

A Latah County sheriff’s deputy stopped him at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 21 as part of a traffic stop — giving his number.

During the stop, which was captured on the officer’s bodycam, Kohberger was driving his white Hyundai Elantra.

Due to the series of traffic stops, officers were able to link both the car and phone number to Kohberger — and look up the nearest tower each time his device pinged.