Idaho police investigating the murders of four students have been alerted to a white Hyundai in Oregon, 750 miles from where the murders took place last month.

Early in the investigation, Moscow police said a white Hyundai Elantra had been spotted near the crime scene and that the person who was in the car would have vital information.

Since then, there have been no credible leads, despite an influx of tips to the overwhelmed local police.

Police in Eugene, Oregon, alerted Idaho police to this Hyundai Elantra, which is now under investigation for any connection to the Moscow murders

Both the front and rear license plates were ripped off the vehicle in Eugene. It was reported to the police by a member of the public who complained about a man sleeping in it. It’s unclear where that man is now, or if he has any suspicions

However, on Tuesday, police in Eugene, Orgon, alerted them to a damaged Hyundai Elantra.

A man was found sleeping inside when the vehicle was reported to Eugene police, but it’s unclear where he is now, or how much time has passed since the initial report.

Now Moscow agents are examining the vehicle.

Photos show that the license plate has been torn off and that the front of the vehicle is heavily damaged.

Neither Eugene nor Moscow police could provide further details on Tuesday, apart from the fact that both were investigating whether the vehicle could be linked.

The car is now outside a Panda Express in Eugene, 750 miles from the murder scene

The owner of the car has not been named and it is unclear how long he has been in Eugene

On Dec. 7, police announced the critical news that they were seeking to speak to the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that they said was in the “immediate vicinity” of the victims’ home on November 13, when the murders took place.

Police said they are investigating this surveillance video from an Exxon Mobil gas station in Moscow showing the white car on the morning of Nov. 13

It is one of 22,000 white Hyundai Elantras in the US that Moscow police claim to have investigated.

Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were all stabbed in their sleep on Nov. 13.

Police have no names of suspects yet, let alone arrests.

They have been widely criticized for the slow response and have tried to defend themselves by insisting that they do everything they can to protect the “integrity” of the investigation.

But today it emerged that the “chief investigator” of the case has only been with the police for two years and previously served in the army.

That’s what a lawyer for Kaylee Goncalves’ family said last night during a performance on Banfield from NewsNation that he asked for information about the officer’s background, but was turned down.