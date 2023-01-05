Idaho four-time murder suspect Bryan Kohberger applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department

Bryan Kohberger, a quadruple homicide suspect in Idaho, applied for an internship with the Washington State Police Department with an essay expressing his interest in helping rural police officers “better collect and analyze technology data in public safety operations.” .

New details in the case were revealed in a trove of documents released Thursday by the Idaho Police Department ahead of Kohberger’s first court appearance following extradition from Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30, more than a month after University of Idaho students Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered Nov. 13 in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

The police are tight-lipped about what evidence they have against him, other than the claim that his DNA matches a sample found at the bloody crime scene.

According to the documents, investigators found that in the fall of 2022, Kohberger applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in Washington.

When he applied, he wrote an essay expressing his interest in helping rural law enforcement better collect and analyze technology data in public safety operations.

Five months before the brutal killings, Kohberger turned to Reddit to ask participants to fill out his survey about how they selected their targets and committed offenses.

He also asked participants to provide information to “understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.”

‘Hello, my name is Bryan and I invite you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making in the commission of a crime.

“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent offense, focusing on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” he said.

Questions included, “Did you prepare for the crime before you left home?”, “Why did you choose that victim or target over others?” and “What was the first step you took to reach your goal?”

“What did you think and feel after committing the crime?” was another.

He also asked how criminals ‘leave the scene’ and whether they acted alone.

In the context of a criminology degree, the research seems completely harmless.

But it took on poignant sinisterism in light of his arrest last month on suspicion of quadruple murder.