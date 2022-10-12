Idaho Army veteran and father killed while fighting ‘for freedom’ in Ukraine

A US military veteran from Idaho was recently killed while volunteering to fight against Russian troops in Ukraine.

Dane Partridge was recently hit and killed by shrapnel, his family confirmed in a… Facebook post Tuesday evening.

DailyMail.com spoke to someone from the US State Department who confirmed the news of the death of a US citizen in the European country, but did not share additional details.

A State Department spokesman shared the following statement about the death: “We can confirm the recent death of a US citizen in the Donbas region of Ukraine. We are in contact with the family and offer all necessary assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family in this difficult time, we have nothing more to add.’

Dane Partridge was an army veteran who leaves behind a wife and several children after his death ‘fighting for freedom’ in Ukraine

Family posted heartbreaking photos of Dane on life support after the incident. His sister, Jenny, said the shrapnel entered his brain

The Army veteran died after being placed on a ventilator following his tragic injury. Family said he had hoped to help fight Russian troops while in Ukraine

Social media posts posted by family publicly identify the murdered person as Dane Partridge, an Idaho father and husband.

On Monday, Dane’s sister, Jenny Partridge Corry, shared an update on his Facebook page, telling his friends that he had been involved in an incident and that he was on a ventilator.

A military doctor from Kiev spoke to the family and informed them that Dane’s scans showed “brain damage and edema,” with extensive damage to the spinal cord, brainstem and neck.

According to a Facebook post at the time, the doctor told the family that the results were “not conducive to life.”

Less than 48 hours after that post, Jenny shared another grim update.

“We just learned that Dane, aka Bird, has passed away while still on a ventilator,” Jenny wrote.

After his death, Dane’s sister updated his Facebook account to “Honoring Dane Partridge” and took this photo of a backpack with a quote from The Book of Mormon

His sister remembered him as someone who was “always good for a joke” and “true to his faith and spiritual beliefs right up to his death.”

Dane was a committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to photos from his Facebook account.

“He was a fine soldier who fought with courage and courage on the battlefield. We were told that he was known as a frontrunner in his team leading his men because he would never ask his men to do something he wasn’t willing to do,” Jenny said.

Just days earlier, Dane’s father, Dennis Partridge, had shared a Facebook post of his own telling friends that his son had been injured while “fighting for freedom” in Ukraine.

“I found it difficult to discuss the events of the past week. My son Dane, who fought for freedom in Ukraine, was seriously injured in a Russian tank round and is currently in a coma with a significant brain injury,” the father wrote. .

Dane had traveled to Ukraine in April after saying he felt a calling to help the people and the country in times of need.

Dane will always be remembered by friends and family as a brave warrior who was selfless in his pursuit of freedom, according to social media posts

Earlier this year, Dane posted a plea to his friends on social media, asking for donations so he could buy a ticket and upgrade combat gear.

He said at the time that he “felt the need to go” and that he was confident in his choice.

‘I felt the need to go to Ukraine. This has been discussed with several people and I am confident in my decision to go. I’m reaching out to see if I can get some support to get there,” Dane wrote.

A friend shared a touching tribute to him on social media on Tuesday, stating that he had begged him not to go, but the veteran was already convinced.

I wanted so badly to tell him not to go. He was not Ukrainian, he had no family there, he was just a man from Idaho. I wanted to tell him that his family, his friends and his old comrades in arms needed him here, safe,’ Dane’s friend said.

“But he felt it so strongly that he went. And there’s no way to talk someone out of something like that. You can’t even approach them about it. He felt the same calling to defend the Ukrainian people as he did to the Iraqi people. Maybe he’s a better man than me for that.

He gave his life—all he could give—for strangers in a foreign land in a war in which he had no interest. His grave is in Kiev, as he cannot be picked up at the moment because of the war. His family will go there when calm returns to place a headstone for him.”

Dane left for Europe on April 25, reports a social media post. He traveled to Germany before going to Poland and finally to Ukraine.

On April 27, Dane posted his last message, saying that he had reached the Polish embassy and would soon be going to Ukraine.

Firefighters cover the body of a man killed overnight by Russian shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhya with a sheet as Putin’s bombing of Ukraine continues

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

The office building of a car dealership destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, at night

A car dealership in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya burst into flames in the early hours of Tuesday after it was hit by a Russian missile strike as Putin’s bombing of Ukraine continues

‘I arrived at the embassy, ​​on the bus to the border. From this point on I probably won’t give any more locations or actions for opsec reasons. I’ll let you all know I’m alive,” the veteran said.

Opsec refers to operations security, meaning he wouldn’t share his location for fear those on the other side could harm him or his crew if they knew exact details.

Dane leaves behind a wife and children whom he loved dearly, according to his sister.

Although he had little contact with family during his stay in Ukraine, he used it to ask about those he loved.

The family says they are devastated, but take comfort in their faith.

“I know his soul has found rest,” Jenny said. Our lives have been changed forever by this tough man. “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend.” We love you and will miss you very much brother!’