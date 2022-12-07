ID cops seek information on a Hyundai that was ‘in the immediate area the morning of the murder’

[noscript_1]

Idaho police are seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra that was in the “immediate area” of the Moscow home where four students were found dead.

The car was found near King Road in the “early morning hours” of November 13, the same morning that Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead. within your campus. home.

Police believe the vehicle’s occupants “may have critical information” about the murder case, which the state has already funneled $1 million into the investigation.

Authorities did not explain why they believed the vehicle was somehow involved in the incident and said they did not know the license plate of the car.

Police were also seen at the King Road home on Wednesday removing the victims’ personal items.

The Moscow Police Department released file images of a white Hyundai Elantra (pictured) as they seek to speak with the occupants of a similar vehicle found near the home of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on May 13. november.

Policemen arrived with boxes around 9:40 a.m. local time Wednesday and entered the scene of last month’s massacre, with Moscow Police Chief James Fry joining the effort and personally driving a full U-Haul. of personal effects.

About a dozen police officers and other personnel entered the house, which is still on record as an active crime scene. Once inside, they locked the front door, which is adorned with a Christmas wreath.

Among the items taken from the home were victims Madison Mogen’s Favorite Pink Cowboy Bootsit had lain intact in a window since November 13, when the four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed inside, likely in their sleep.

“We just went in to pick up the belongings and we’re trying to get the things back to the families so they can have some closure,” Fry told reporters before leaving in the rented U-Haul.

Three weeks after the grisly murders, police still have no suspects or the murder weapon, but Fry insisted the case hasn’t gone cold.

“We have a job to do, and we will do it to the best of our ability. We owe it to the families, we owe it to the victims, we owe it to our community. We’re going to continue,” Fry said.

“We are at that point in the investigation where we are still gathering information, we are still gathering leads, we are still gathering evidence,” Fry said in an earlier video statement released by the department.

“But there also comes a time when the family needs to get those belongings back, the ones we can get back,” he added. “They’ve asked that we return some of that stuff to them, so we’re ready to take care of that for them.”

Chief Fry explained why he wanted to personally join in packing up and removing items from the house.

‘We are going to return those items to the families. It’s time for us to take back those things that really mean something to those families and hopefully help with some of their healing,” Fry said.

“I’m a father, so I understand the meaning behind some of that stuff,” added the chief, whose department has come under withering criticism from families of victims for perceived errors and investigative delays.

The Moscow Police Department, a small 36-member force leading the complex investigation, said in a statement that personal items from the home will be transported to a secure storage location, where family members can view and retrieve them.

“The home remains an active crime scene and the investigation continues to make progress,” the department insisted.

“Moscow police and investigative partners continue to work with the families of the victims on the ongoing investigation and developments,” the statement added.