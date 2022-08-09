ICU nurse who killed 6 in LA crash has ‘serious’ mental health issues and accident history

The traveling ICU nurse who killed six people on Thursday in a horror crash in Los Angeles after plowing her Mercedes 90mph through a busy intersection has a “profound” history of mental illness and was involved in 13 previous crashes, but was somehow contracted out to work in a hospital and allowed to drive.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is in custody on six murder charges following Thursday’s crash.

Among those she killed were pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, her one-year-old son Alonzo, and Reynold Lester, the father of Asherey’s unborn baby, who also died.

Two other female victims have not yet been identified.

Linton is from Houston, Texas, and worked in Los Angeles as a contractor at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She worked for the nursing contractor group AMN Healthcare, which she joined in October 2020.

AMN Healthcare did not immediately respond to questions about Linton’s credentials on Tuesday.

Until 2009, Linton worked as a sales manager for General Motors, according to her LinkedIn profile. She began working in health care as an “external” at NYU in 2010, although she had not completed her nursing degree in 2015.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is in custody on six murder charges following Thursday’s crash

Linton rushed through a red light at 90 mph and ran into cars at a busy intersection on Aug. 4. Six people and one unborn baby were killed

Her attorney said in court yesterday that she had a “profound” history of mental health problems in other states.

He said they may have contributed to the crash and asked that her arraignment be postponed until October.

She had no drugs or alcohol in her body and her motive for running a red light and plowing through the intersection remains unclear.

Nicole L. Linton, 37, is being held on a $9 million bond after fatal car accident in Los Angeles

Prosecutors also revealed in court that Linton was involved in 13 previous traffic accidents, including one in 2020 involving two vehicles in total.

The crashes were quoted by Los Angeles times yesterday, but no further details have emerged.

DailyMail.com has obtained crash records from two incidents in Texas – one in 2013 and one in 2016.

In both cases, another driver hit her vehicle from behind.

The California Highway Patrol declined to provide further details about another crash.

It remains unclear why Linton was able to work in healthcare, let alone in the ICU, with such extensive mental health issues as her lawyer described.

On Monday, she sobbed in court when she was charged with six murders.

Linton was traveling at speeds of at least 90 miles per hour when she rushed through a reading light and hit intersecting vehicles at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenue.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy after the horrific crash.

The father of the unborn child, Renald, was also killed in the crash after the car split in two immediately after the collision, family members confirmed.

Graphic shows the direction the SUV was traveling along South La Brea Avenue when it ran a red light and caused the horrific crash

Victim: Asherey Ryan, 23, died in the fiery crash with her one-year-old and her unborn child. Tributes are pouring in for the mother, who was expecting another child this year

Victim: One-year-old baby boy Alonzo (pictured) also died on Thursday afternoon in the horrific collision between South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue

Victim: Father of unborn child Reynold Lester (right) also killed in fatal crash

Taken from a gas station overlooking the scene, the shocking footage begins as the Mercedes coupe races past the pumps at breakneck speed.

The doomed vehicle doesn’t break as it pushes on the traffic flowing in both directions across the packed intersection

Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of the suspect, Nicole L. Linton (center), noting that Linton appeared to have only suffered minor injuries in the horrific crash

Linton worked as a sales manager for General Motors until 2009 when she began her nursing career

Asherey, Renald and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy checkup when Linton crashed into the car they were traveling in.

“A young family was destroyed in an instant,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said Monday.

“There is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of the dead and injured.

“It is a tremendous loss not only to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy, who watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Two other women have not yet been identified. None of Linton’s family has spoken out yet.