ICU nurse, 37, who killed six people in fiery 100mph LA crash being held on $9 million bond

The ICU nurse who killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her unborn child and one-year-old son, in a fiery 100 mph crash has been released from the hospital and is now held on $9 million bond. Nicole L. Linton, a nurse from Texas who works in Los Angeles, is being held in the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California, after being released from medical supervision on Sunday. She is expected to be charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday.

She was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter after police said she slammed her car into five other vehicles while driving as fast as 100 mph by an intersection at Windsor Hills. Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of the suspect, Nicole L. Linton (pictured), commenting that Linton only appeared to suffer minor injuries in the horrible crash.

Linton can be seen here after the crash with blood on her left thigh and left forearm, she appears to be wearing hospital scrubs.

Linton is cooperating with investigators checking her bloodwork to see if she was under the influence when the fatal collision took place.

The mangled wreck of the Mercedes that Linton was speeding in is shown here after the crash. Linton survived the crash but six others died, including Asherey Ryan and her 1-year-old son, Alonzo.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her 1-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy following the horrible crash.

The unborn child’s father, Renald, was also killed in the crash after the car split in half immediately on impact, those close to the family confirmed. Asherey, Renald, and little Alonzo (pictured) were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy check-up when the ‘drunk’ driver smashed into the car they were traveling in.

Stunning video of the crash shows vehicles screeching across the street, bursting into flames, before finally coming to a stop in a wreck just feet away from rows of highly flammable pumps.

One woman (pictured), who claims to be a friend of Linton, said she believed she had been drinking after having an argument with her boyfriend before the deadly crash. Linton was alone in the car, officials confirmed. She told KTLA : ‘She was drinking and she was not aware that it was a red light because she shot straight through.’

The gut-wrenching fatal pile-up happened between South La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday afternoon. Eight people were left fighting for their lives with horrendous injuries following the devastating smash at 1:40 p.m. on Friday. Of those injured, six were teens and one suffered major injuries.

Skid marks are seen on the ground at the intersection as investigators on Thursday evening tried to understand what had happened. Tributes have poured in for Asherey, who is believed to have been eight months pregnant, and her child after the devastating collision. Asherey’s sister, Seana, who posted a message on Instagram about the incident, said she’s still shaken and heartbroken over the loss and condemned the driver who she said slammed into her brother-in-law’s car.

‘We’re looking for legal representation because this doesn’t make any sense,’ Seana said after reviewing videos of the crash. ‘Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son’s only cousin. We’re deeply hurt. We have to bury four people,’ she added, including the unborn child.

Alonzo’s father, Luis Fernando Quintero, wrote online: ‘I don’t have any words rn [right now] I’m too much in pain because this is something I never expected no one did I’m going to miss you both and I didn’t get to say goodbye or make up for time lost with you Alonzo my heart is aching may y’all rest in piece [peace] god has gained two amazing angels.’ Pictured: London Carter, with Southern Missionary Baptist Church, prays over a makeshift memorial across the street from the fiery multi-car crash.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she was pumping gas when debris started flying through the air during the horrific smash. Another heartbroken witness, Alphonso Word, who was just a few cars away from the intersection when the tragedy struck, said the crash sounded ‘like a bomb.’

The Mercedes coupe can be seen speeding past the gas station toward the intersection before the crash on Wednesday.

Images show mangled, burnt-out vehicles splattered across the street in what was described by California Highway Patrol as looking ‘like a war zone.’ Debra Jackson, who was filling her car with gas, told CBSLA: ‘All of a sudden, I heard a big explosion and flames went over my whole car. I thought my car was on fire.’