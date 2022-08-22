Iconic songwriter and ‘fifth Seeker’ Tom Springfield dies aged 88 days before singer Judith Durham

<!–

Legendary English songwriter Tom Springfield has died aged 88.

He considered the singer and guitarist the unofficial ‘fifth seeker’ because he wrote many of the Australian folk bands’ hits, including Georgy Girl, The Carnival is Over and A World of Our Own.

It was announced on Saturday that Tom had passed away on July 27, just ten days before The Seekers frontwoman Judith Durham died at the age of 79.

Legendary English songwriter and 'Fifth Seeker' Tom Springfield (right) has died aged 88.

The news was shared on the Facebook page of Tom’s late sister, iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield.

“We are very saddened to have received confirmation from his lawyer that Dusty’s brother, Tom, passed away at his home in London on July 27,” the statement read.

“As a very private person, the news has somehow stayed under the radar and has only now come to light.”

The news was shared on the Facebook page of Tom's late sister, iconic soul singer Dusty Springfield.

The Seekers’ remaining members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also shared a joint tribute on Facebook, praising Tom for contributing to their band’s success. ‘

“Tom was our fifth Seeker and we couldn’t have done it without him. He was our creative heart and soul. A truly gifted songwriter, guiding light and powerhouse,” they wrote.

Dionysius ‘Dion’ O’Brien, Tom started his career with his sister Dusty in pop-folk band The Springfields.

The Seekers' remaining members, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, also shared a joint tribute on Facebook, praising Tom for contributing to their band's success.

When the band broke up in 1963, Tom began writing songs for The Seekers.

He retired from the music industry in the early 1970s, his last song was a duet with Dusty called Morning Please Don’t come.

The news of Tom’s death is the latest tragedy to affect the Seekers, who lost their lead singer Judith Durham to chronic lung disease on August 5 at the age of 79.