Iconic Mondrian painting could fetch over $50m at Sotheby's – 20 times more than last price

A painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian being sold by a private seller is expected to fetch more than $50 million when it goes up for auction at Sotheby’s in November, as art prices soar amid a post-pandemic industry boom.

Mondrian’s painting ‘Composition No. II’ from 1930 would sell for more than twenty times its last sale in 1983 to a private Japanese collector for $2.1 million, which would be about $6.4 million in 2022 dollars.

The sale comes as the art collecting industry is seeing a post-pandemic revival, with art sales rising 29% from 2020 to 2021, grossing $65.1 billion, helped by the rise of online sales and traditional public auctions.

The Mondrian work is one of his best works from his most famous era and features his penchant for abstract art combined with distinctive heavy black lines and primary colors.

Piet Mondrian’s painting ‘Composition No. II’ from 1930 is set to sell for over $50 million when it goes up for auction at Sotheby’s in November

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by famous American artist Andy Warhol fetched $195 million when it was sold this year at Christie’s in New York City

Pablo Picasso’s Femme assise pres d’une fenetre (Marie-Therese) is the most expensive painting sold so far in 2022 at $103 million.

‘In This Case’ by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $93.1 million at Christie’s in 2021, the highest fee ever paid for a Basquiat work

Mondrian’s art has seen an increase in value since he became more widely recognized as an artist ‘who fundamentally changed and forever expanded our perception of art’, according to Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s Head of Impressionist & Modern Art in New York.

The artwork has a chance to become the artist’s most expensive work, as his current most expensive artwork, ‘Composition No III, with Red, Blue, Yellow and Black,’ sold for $50.6 million in 2015.

Dawes says that ‘Composition No. II’ will be sold in a frenetic art market that bears little resemblance to the last the work sold for in 1983, which was ‘very different and far less global and competitive’.

Many investors see art as a safer investment vehicle than traditional stocks or real estate as these markets become increasingly uncertain, and DollarSprout reports that investments in artwork have an average return of 7.6%.

The market is further buoyed by the recent sale of works and collections for eye-watering sums, including the collection of property magnate Harry Macklowe and ex-wife Linda, which fetched a total of $922.2 million.

The couple’s collection, which included works by Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Gerhard Richter, was sold at Sotheby’s in New York City in two separate auctions. The previous record was held by banker David Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, who sold their $835 million collection in 2018.

That same month, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol became the most expensive single work of art ever when it was auctioned to an unknown buyer at Christie’s for over $195 million.

Rembrandt’s Standard Bearer was sold to the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands, with the government helping with about $140 million of the total cost of $170 million.

Artists whose work is in the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s collection include Paul Cezanne, Jasper Johns, David Hockney and Edward Hopper

Jasper Johns’ 1959 collage work False Start is expected to fetch over $50 million at the November auction of Paul Allen’s collection

Among the artists whose works are in Allen’s collection are Paul Cezanne, Jasper Johns, David Hockney, Edward Hopper, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georgia O’Keefe, Paul Gauguin, Roy Lichtenstein and Claude Monet

Harry and Linda Macklowe, now separated, sold their art collection for an astonishing $922.2 million

In 2017, Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvador Mundi’ sold for a whopping $450 million after being estimated to sell for $100 million, further encouraging dealers to buy in and reap the rewards.

Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen also amassed one of the most valuable collections ever assembled, including works by Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keefe and Claude Monet.

Allen’s collection is expected to fetch over $1 billion in sales and will be displayed in November at Christie’s in an auction called ‘Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection.’

In 2015, he told Bloomberg: ‘Living with these works of art is truly amazing. I feel you should share some of the works to give the public a chance to see them.’ Allen said in the same interview that his art collection was a ‘very, very good investment for me.’

After Allen’s death, it was revealed that he was the anonymous buyer of Monet’s Haystack painting titled Meule in 2016. The painting sold for $81.4 million.

2022 also brought a wave of digital art sales as NFTs saw a boom in popularity. Sotheby’s NFT sale pulled in $80 million, while Christie’s brought in $150 million from NFTs.

But external sales of NFTs dwarfed both auction houses, as NFT owners selling their works via blockchains raked in a whopping $11.1 billion in sales, a massive increase from just $4.6 million in 2019.