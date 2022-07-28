Iconic ex-All Black coach blasts state of New Zealand Rugby as ‘worst it’s ever been’

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen launched a scathing attack on New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Thursday, claiming that the federation had been in charge of a series of high-profile failures and that relations with players had hit rock bottom.

In an interview with New Zealand radio station Today FM, the World Cup-winning coach also targeted the media for being too hard on current All Blacks boss Ian Foster, who has been under fire since the 2-1 home game against Ireland. .

NZR launched an assessment of the All Blacks’ performance in the wake of the setback in Ireland, which resulted in the sacking of Foster’s assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has carried out a devastating attack on NZR

The review followed recent turmoil in the women’s national program, with long-serving head coach Glenn Moore stopping mid-way through a cultural review in April.

‘Why not? [the media] draw their attention to the New Zealand Rugby Union?’ said Hansen.

“There have been a lot of reviews lately – Glenn Moore and Ian Foster about their coaching skills. And when did New Zealand Rugby rate itself?

“Our high-performance division is currently tinkering with our under-20 level record.

Hansen won the 2015 Rugby World Cup while in charge of the All Blacks

‘Are we getting that right? I do not think so.

“If we don’t win World Cups under 20, we’re not producing world-class players at a younger level to bring to this team.”

NZR did not immediately comment when Reuters reached out about Hansen’s criticisms.

Hansen, who led the All Blacks to their 2015 World Cup win with Foster on his staff, said NZR had sidelined players when they tried to gain their support for a private equity deal with US firm Silver Lake.

Ireland won a series in New Zealand for the first time in history earlier this month

New Zealand coach Ian Foster is under immense pressure with the All Blacks in terrible form

And captain Sam Cane has also come under scrutiny for underperforming

“The relationship between the board and the executive with the players is probably the worst it’s ever been,” he said.

Hansen defended Foster as a “very good coach” who had been treated badly by media and fans.

He also supported the under-fired Sam Cane as captain of the All Blacks, noting that former skipper Richie McCaw was questioned when the All Blacks crashed out of the 2007 World Cup, only to lead them to consecutive wins in the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

“We have to believe in him, we have to support him and he will be fine,” Cane’s Hansen said. “He just needs time in the saddle.”