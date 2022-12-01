ICJ declines decision in Chile-Bolivia river dispute

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has refused to rule on an international dispute over the Silala River, one of several water-related issues that have led to tension between Chile and Bolivia.

Chile is in the middle of a historic, massive 13-year drought, and Bolivia is also experiencing parched conditions as weather conditions from La Nina return to the region for the third consecutive year, causing a shortage of rainfall.

But in its ruling Thursday, the UN court in The Hague said the two countries appeared to agree on the river’s status as “an international watercourse,” subject to international law.

The judges urged South American neighbors to work together on border waterway issues, saying a “shared resource can only be protected through cooperation”.

The dispute over the Silala dates back to 1999, when the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement to Chile stating that the Silala “lacked any characteristic of a river, let alone an international river with a sequential course”.

The Bolivian government instead described the Silala as a wetland, originating from sources on the Bolivian side of the border. It claimed the water’s flow was created through “artificially enhanced” channels and drainage mechanisms.

The dispute escalated in June 2016 when Chile filed a lawsuit calling on the International Court of Justice to declare the Silala an international waterway after Bolivia indicated it would charge compensation for the use of its waters.

Mining activities on the Chilean side of the border depend in part on the Silala waters, which flow through the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth.

“Because of the underlying issues of politics, economics, sovereignty and history, the Silala has become one of the most hydropolitically vulnerable basins in the world,” said a 2007 United Nations report, citing the use of the Silala in the copper mining industry in Chile.

But Bolivia countered, claiming that Chile had “illegally” taken the water from the Silalas. It also claimed sovereignty over the canals and drainage mechanisms built on its side of the Silala, asking the court to recognize its right to claim compensation for any water supplied through those artificial canals.

“They stole our water and showed us what kind of neighbors they could be,” Bolivia’s then-President Evo Morales said in 2016.

But over the course of the six-year court case, the judges found that there was “recognition by Bolivia during the oral proceedings that the Silala waters in their entirety qualify as an international watercourse under customary international law.”

The judgment of the ICJ – the UN court for the settlement of disputes between states – also said that international law applies to both “naturally flowing” and “artificially enhanced” surface currents on the river.

Since the “parties agree on the legal status of the Silala River”, the court stated that the judges were not required to make a decision on the case.

“Today’s ruling by the Court is likely to come as a surprise to the parties, in particular the applicant [Chile]. In fact, it decides almost nothing,” Judge Peter Tomka wrote in a statement accompanying the ruling.

“It remains to be seen what useful role, if any, this judgment will play in relations between Chile and Bolivia.”

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Chile in 1978, after failed negotiations to give Bolivia access to the sea. The country was landlocked nearly a century earlier, during the so-called War of the Pacific, when Chile defeated Peru and Bolivia to gain disputed territories along the country’s borders.

The issue of ocean access has long been a problem for Bolivians, who in 2013 initiated international proceedings against Chile over the issue. The ICJ ruled in favor of Chile in 2018.

The two countries also disagree over the use of the shared Lauca River, which rises in Chile and flows into Bolivia’s Coipasa Lake.

On Thursday, Chilean President Gabriel Boric applauded the ICJ’s decision on the Silala, telling reporters at the presidential palace: “Chile went to court for judicial certainty and got it.”

Meanwhile, Bolivia’s foreign minister, Rogelio Mayta, issued a statement saying that “the controversy over the nature and use of the waters of the Silala River has ended.”

“From now on, based on the ruling, Bolivia will exercise the rights it has over the waters of the Silala River,” he said.