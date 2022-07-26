‘IcePic’ algorithm outperforms humans in predicting ice crystal formation

A representation of the variety of materials under investigation for their potential to control icing. Credit: Michael B. Davies



Cambridge scientists have developed an artificially intelligent algorithm that can beat scientists at predicting how and when different materials form ice crystals.

The program, IcePic, could help atmospheric scientists improve models for climate change in the future. Details will be published in the magazine today PNAS.

Water has some unusual properties, such as expanding when it turns into ice. Understanding water and how it freezes around different molecules has far-reaching implications in many areas, from weather systems that can affect entire continents to storing biological tissue samples in a hospital.

The Celsius temperature scale was designed on the premise that it is the transition temperature between water and ice; however, ice always melts at 0°C, but water does not necessarily freeze at 0°C. Water can still be in liquid form at -40°C, and it is impurities in water that allow ice to freeze at higher temperatures. One of the field’s biggest goals has been to predict the ability of different materials to promote ice formation, otherwise known as a material’s “ice nucleation ability.”

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a “deep learning” tool that can predict the icing abilities of various materials — and beat scientists in an online “quiz” asking them to predict when ice crystals would form.

Deep learning is how artificial intelligence (AI) learns to draw insights from raw data. It finds its own patterns in the data, eliminating the need for human input, allowing it to process results faster and more accurately. In the case of IcePic, it can infer different properties for the formation of ice crystals around different materials. IcePic has been trained on thousands of images so that it can look at completely new systems and derive accurate predictions from them.

A foreign material promotes the growth of ice in a water film. Credit: Michael B. Davies



The team put a quiz in which scientists were asked to predict when ice crystals would form in different conditions, shown by 15 different images. These results were then compared to IcePic’s performance. When tested, IcePic was much more accurate at determining a material’s ability to ice nucleate than more than 50 researchers from around the world. Plus, it helped identify where people went wrong.

Michael Davies, a Ph.D. student in the ICE lab at the Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, Cambridge, and University College London, London, lead author of the study, said: “It was fascinating to hear that the images of water we showed IcePic provided enough information contain to actually predict ice nucleation.

“Despite us — that is, human scientists — being 75 years ahead of science, IcePic was still able to do something we couldn’t.”

Determining ice formation has become especially relevant in climate change research.

Water moves continuously in the earth and its atmosphere, condensing into clouds and precipitating in the form of rain and snow. Several strange particles affect how ice forms in these clouds, for example smoke particles from pollution compared to smoke particles from a volcano. Understanding how different conditions affect our cloud systems is essential for more accurate weather forecasting.

“The nucleation of ice is very important to the atmospheric science community and climate modeling,” Davies said. “Right now there is no other way to predict ice nucleation than direct experiments or expensive simulations. IcePic should open up many more applications for discovery.”

More information:

Accurate prediction of ice nucleation from room temperature water, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Accurate prediction of ice nucleation from room temperature water,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205347119

