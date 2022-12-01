A woman who lived in Iceland 500 years ago suffered from a severe case of syphilis, a new study finds.

While the sexually transmitted disease can now be treated with antibiotics, in the 16th century it could have been a death sentence.

An artist has recreated what the woman may have looked like before she died, with painful-looking sores running down her face and a deep gash on her forehead.

This is because one of the symptoms of the final stage bacterial infection is bone erosion, which often occurs on the skull.

The woman is believed to have been between 25 and 30 years old when she died, and while the cause is not known, it could be related to her severe treponemal disease.

WHAT IS SYPHILIS? Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum. It is transmitted through sexual contact with the infectious lesions, blood transfusion, or from a pregnant woman to her foetus. While it is curable with antibiotics such as penicillin, many people with syphilis have no symptoms or only mild symptoms that go unnoticed. When left untreated, syphilis lasts for many years and goes through several stages. The primary stage causes sores around the genitals and anus that last up to six weeks, and the secondary stage appears as a rash around the mouth, hands, or feet. The latent stage comes next and has no symptoms, and can take years to appear before tertiary stage symptoms appear. This is when the syphilis begins to cause inflammation of the organs, including the heart, blood vessels, brain and nervous system, as well as tissues.

The model, according to the researchers, reflects “the most brutal aspects of a treponemal disease.”

The skull itself was exhumed from a cemetery at Skriðuklaustur Monastery between 2002 and 2012 and is currently held in the National Museum of Iceland.

It is covered with bone lesions typical of tertiary syphilis, which occurs between three and fifteen years after it is originally contracted.

Analysis of the skull by the Northern Heritage Network indicates she suffered from joint disease such as arthritis and hypoplasia of the tooth enamel.

The latter manifests as thin or absent tooth enamel, resulting in grooves on the tooth surface, and indicates malnutrition or other health problems, including syphilis.

When the woman was alive, common venereal disease treatments in Europe included the use of the bark of Guaiacum sanctuaryor holywood, which is an anti-inflammatory.

Doctors also used Root of China as an oral medicine, rubbing the wounds with mercury or exposing them to its vapor.

The aim of the mercury treatment was to make the patient drool to expel the disease, and sweat baths and phlebotomies were performed for a similar result.

Unfortunately, none of these methods were effective, meaning that individuals with the disease often suffered facial deformities, including nasal prolapse.

Surgeons would use flaps of skin from the arm to perform reconstructions, which would involve treating the patient arm sewn to their faces for weeks

Mr Moraes initially reconstructed her lower jaw, which was missing from the model, before using her entire skull to apply virtual tissues

The designer also studied the skulls of other European women around the same age and used data from a digitized donor to create the full face

before blood vessels grew on the new skin, allowing it to loosen.

Brazilian designer Cícero Moraes came across the deformed skull and was moved by her skull injuries.

He decided to reconstruct her face using the 3d model uploaded by the Northern Heritage Network, and published its results in the open access journal Fig scissors.

Mr Moraes initially reconstructed her lower jaw, which was missing from the model, before using her entire skull to apply virtual tissues.

The designer also studied the skulls of other European, American and ancient Egyptian women from archaeological digs and used data from a digitized donor to create the full face.

The final image is in color, with blond hair and light blue eyes, which were chosen by the artists to make the image more powerful.

It offers a “view of how syphilis can become something very serious if not treated properly,” the researchers wrote.

They hope the processes they’ve used can help create preventative materials for public health agencies.