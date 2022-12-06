Ice Cube is battling for rights to the Friday film franchise with Warner Bros.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ice Cube said he wants to keep the rights to the Friday movie franchise.

The 53-year-old rapper-actor can be seen on the podcast Hotboxing with Mike Tysonsaid he was with Warner Bros. has spoken about the rights to the film franchise he wrote, including 1995’s Friday, 2000’s Next Friday, and 2002’s Friday After Next.

‘I don’t know; Warner Brothers is weird right now,” said the entertainer, who made headlines last month saying that not getting vaccinated cost him a $9 million role. “I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing.”

The latest: Ice Cube, 53, said he wants to keep the rights to the Friday movie franchise.

The Los Angeles native said he and his team would “love to have it back” and that he is optimistic things will flourish over time.

“I think there will come a point where we can get it back,” said Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson. “So we wait for that time, or we keep trying to convince them to give us control of the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.’

Ice Cube told Tyson he wouldn’t be open to buying the rights to the film series.

“I don’t give a fuck about it – f*** no,” he said. “They have to give it to me, and they’re going to make money.”

The Los Angeles native said he and his team would “love to have it back” and is optimistic things will flourish in time

The entertainer talks to Mike Tyson and Matt Barnes on the podcast

The boxing champion asked Ice Cube about the future of the movie franchise

He said it would be “stupid” to pay for his “own stuff”, adding: “They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let’s make it more money and make the fans happy, and people will have a good time with the series – we can do a lot with it.’

Ice Cube told Tyson he’s written a few screenplays for a Friday sequel — one of which was turned down by Warner Bros. because “the timing was off,” while the second was stuck “in development hell.”

He added, “They kept giving you note after note after note, without giving you the go-ahead.”

The popular comedy franchise made headlines last year after Chris Tucker, who starred in the original movie, revealed why he didn’t appear in the sequels.

Ice Cube told Tyson he wouldn’t be open to buying the rights to the film series

The original movie in the series starred Chris Tucker and Ice Cube

“One of the reasons I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed,” Tucker said All Urban Central in 2021. ‘Cause I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everyone to start smoking weed – and I never really told people that because I sort of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons I didn’t.

“Because I said, “I don’t want to represent everyone who smokes weed.” And that’s one of the reasons why I said, “No.” I didn’t want to keep doing that character. It was probably good for me because it took me to the next stage and next movies.”

Ice Cube then took to Twitter in December 2021, adding, “We were willing to pay Chris Tucker $10-12 million to do this Friday, but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera anymore.’