Ice-cream truck driver is arrested after girl, 10, claims he abducted her on Staten Island street

A Staten Island ice cream truck driver was arrested and then released after meeting a 10-year-old girl posing as an adult online.

Jonathan Castro, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with conduct harmful to a child, assault and attempted sexual abuse.

The girl claimed that her mother Castro had tried to take her, but police later confirmed this was not true.

They also said the youngster looked 18 despite being only 10. Castro and the girl had chatted online for a week and agreed to meet on Sunday.

However, the girl told Castro she was 18 and sources said she appeared to be physically mature for her age.

The 10-year-old girl told her mother that she had been abducted by an ice cream truck driver, but she had actually met him voluntarily and told the man she was 18 years old

After picking her up in his ice cream truck in the Mariner’s Harbor neighborhood around 4:40 PM, the two drove to Union Avenue and Richmond Terrace, where the girl changed her mind and wanted to get out of the truck.

The two got into an argument, which caught the attention of a passerby who called the police.

The girl also told her mother that she had been kidnapped, but police do not believe that is the case.

The ice cream truck driver went to Mama Rosario’s pizzeria on Forest Avenue near Amity Place after dropping the girl off where he was given a slice of soda, an employee at the eatery said.

“He’s a regular customer. My staff knows him. He’s a skinny kid,” the manager said. “We saw the police talking to him and then arrested him.”

Jonathan Castro, 20, was arrested for assault in a manner that is harmful to a child and attempted sexual assault after his personal relationship with a 10-year-old girl soured (file photo)

Castro has no previous arrests in New York, sources said.

‘It’s a big misunderstanding. I firmly believe that the truth will prevail,” his mother Janet Castro told MailOnline.

The Staten Island District Attorney’s office will now have to decide whether to proceed with the case or decline to prosecute.

The prosecutor did not immediately return requests for information about the case.