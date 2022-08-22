ICE agent presses his boot on the neck of an undocumented immigrant at Tennessee slaughterhouse

Surveillance video footage revealed during a federal court hearing shows the brutal moment an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent drove his foot in the neck of an undocumented migrant from Honduras during a 2018 raid on a Tennessee slaughterhouse.

The footage is part of a lawsuit filed by 100 Latino workers who were arrested in what was at the time the largest workplace raid in a decade.

The video — which was first broadcast by NBC News — shows the Honduran man, who is not named in the lawsuit, being chased by ICE agents into a locker room at the Southeastern Provision slaughterhouse on April 5, 2018.

The three men briefly disappeared from view of the security camera before the ICE agents attacked and detained the migrant.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent pursues a Honduran migrant into a locker room at the Southeastern Provision slaughterhouse in Tennessee during an April 4, 2018 raid. The incident was unraveled when one of the officers, identified as John Witsell, was on his boot pressed. on the migrant man’s neck after they pinned and handcuffed him to the ground

Still from a video released in a federal court in Tennessee last Friday, John Witsell, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, places his right boot over the neck of a Honduran migrant during a raid on a slaughterhouse on April 4, 2018, in Tennessee. At least 100 Latino workers were arrested in the incident. The group has filed a class action lawsuit against the federal agents

The migrant did not appear to resist his arrest and one of the ICE agents, identified as John Witsell, lied on top of him, then repositioned himself kneeling by his head before they could handcuff him.

Witsell then stood up, pressed his boot to the man’s neck for 24 seconds, then got off.

Witsell also assaulted another migrant worker, hitting him on the head without being provoked, according to a court report obtained by the Tennessee Lookout.

An ICE spokesperson declined to speak about the lawsuit, but said that “it is important to note that ICE does not tolerate misconduct and is undergoing an in-depth review of its use of violence policies, standards and training to ensure its policies and practices are consistent with President Biden’s landmark executive order to promote effective, accountable policing and strengthen public safety.”

ICE agent John Witsell and another agency officer arrest a Honduran migrant during a 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid

The Southeastern Provision slaughterhouse was the site of a massive raid on April 5, 2018 led by IRS and HSI agents that resulted in the arrest of 100 Latino workers

US Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger backed the release of a 2018 Tennessee raid video showing an ICE agent stepping on the neck of a Honduran migrant for 24 seconds

The video was released despite an argument from attorneys for Witsell and other officers involved in the incident, who said the footage could harm the suspects.

Filing the video and (worker’s attorneys’) inflammatory comments on the public record could disadvantage potential jurors, provoke retaliation and place the agents at personal risk, the motion said.

However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger denied the motion, saying he felt the “public should be able to see the video and draw their own conclusions about what it represents.” The arrest video… is information in which the public has great interest and which should be available to the public.”

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents the 100 workers along with their co-lawyer, expect the case to enter its “summary review” phase this fall.

The class action lawsuit accused the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents of conspiracy to “violating workers’ equal protection rights, excessive force and false arrests.’

“In the run-up to the[raid]agents often discussed the arrest of Spanish workers and confused Spanish ethnicity with illegal status,” the court said.

In addition, “the original plan for the raid indicated that ‘Hispanics’ will be processed through HSI/ERO procedures” and that the HSI agents “were (expected) working late into the evening to process the Hispanics on the day of the warrant.”

Some workers were arrested despite having documents that allowed them to reside legally in the United States.

“This raid was conducted in an unnecessarily violent, degrading and degrading manner against Latino workers,” said Michelle Lapointe, the senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center. Plaintiffs seek justice on behalf of all Latino workers detained during the raid. We are pleased that the court will allow the case to proceed as a class action, and look forward to proving our claims in court.”

